We are but a scant two days away from the official launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro — in most of the world, at least. While China has had access to the company's latest flagship killer for months now, regions like India, Europe, and North America are only just now about to get their hands on it. If you're concerned about OnePlus's ever-escalating price hikes year over year, the upcoming Nord 2T might be a better bargain, and with today's leak, we're learning nearly everything there is to know about it.

Leaker Yogesh Brar just uncovered everything you'd want to know about the next entry in the Nord series, and assuming you can live with the current state of OxygenOS, it sounds pretty promising (via 91mobiles). It sports a 6.43" FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate — nothing groundbreaking, certainly, but more than enough for a budget phone. It's powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 — again, no surprise — and runs software based on Android 12.

Although early spec leaks included an entry-level model with 6GB of RAM, it doesn't seem like that's happening. Instead, the cheaper model includes 8GB of RAM with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, while the more expensive model includes a whopping 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. That should keep the phone futureproof for years to come, assuming OnePlus can keep its update schedule on track.

The back includes a triple-camera lineup, including a 50MP f/1.9 primary lens alongside 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP monochrome sensors. There's also a 32MP selfie cam up front, perfect for Snapchat or Instagram Stories, and a 4,500mAh battery inside. OnePlus delivers 80W fast-charging with the Nord 2T, the same rating earned by the company's latest superphone.

Previous pricing rumors pegged the phone between $400 and $500, more in line with the company's early "flagship killer" devices. Presumably, the device is coming to India as a successor to the Nord 2, though it's unclear if it'll arrive anywhere else.

