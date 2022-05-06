The Nord 2T (or T2?) is supposed to come up very soon, if recent leaks are to be believed, and we keep learning more and more about the device before its official release date, and it’s shaping up to be a competitive budget phone that could undercut the competition with some old-school “flagship killer” vibes. And now, we’re finally in for a first look at the new OnePlus Nord handset.

As spotted by XDA, Digital Chat Station has shared renders of the upcoming OnePlus phone on Weibo, and it sure looks right in line with the OnePlus 10 Pro. While it doesn’t have the flagship’s wrap-around style camera housing, it does seem to come with the same matte-looking finish on the back, both in gray and pastel green. If it’s made of glass, we would suspect that it could come with the subtle sandstone feeling too, using OnePlus’ frosted glass finish. While it may look like the camera housing only consists of two lenses, there are actually three, with two hidden inside the same circular cutout. Interestingly, it also has two flash modules.

Source: Digital Chat Station

Moving on to the front, the renders reveal that OnePlus could opt for a left-aligned front punch-hole camera. There is also a visible bezel at the bottom, though it doesn’t seem to be as big as on older models. While it’s hard to tell, it appears as though the Nord 2T also comes with the signature alert slider that seems to sit above the power button on this model — previous rumors have already pointed at that, so this is further corroboration.

Source: Digital Chat Station

Digital Chat Station further adds fuel to previous leaks, too, stating that the Nord 2T will come with the Dimensity 1300, with its 4,500mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging. One of the cameras is supposed to be the IMX766, which is moving into more and more midrange phones. We learned earlier that the other cameras on the back are supposed to be an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP monochrome while the selfie shooter comes with 32MP. As for the display, we’re looking at a 6.43-inch 90Hz OLED. The phone should come in variants offering 8 or 12GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage and is supposedly shipping with Oxygen OS 12.

Given that we learn more and more about this phone with every passing day, it’s possible that OnePlus might indeed soon release it. Rumors have pointed at an April or May release, so the timeframe certainly fits. Like other midrange Nord phones, it’s unlikely that the Nord 2T will make its way to the US, though.

