The OnePlus Nord 2 is arguably one of the best mid-range smartphones available right now if you can get one in your country. And now, a special edition device called the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition has joined the Nord family. As part of the announcement, the company has shared that it's offering a chance to win one for yourself.

OnePlus has had a history with special edition devices. In the past, we’ve seen the company launch phones like the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition, an Avengers-themed OnePlus 6, and a few phones co-designed with McLaren. The brand's new Pac-Man edition OnePlus Nord 2 strikes a similar tone with a special finish and extra software features.

OnePlus aims to bring together the best of video game classic Pac-Man and its mid-range phone. While we haven't seen images of the new device yet, OnePlus says it has a dual-layer design with phosphorescent ink applied to the bottom, making the handset glow in the dark, showcasing Pac-Man’s classic maze.

Further, the Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition comes with a few software tricks up its sleeve. OnePlus says the Oxygen OS UI on the device has been overhauled and filled with customizations. The company has also added a lot of gamification across the UI with games, challenges, and a bunch of exclusive features that are, of course, related to Pac-Man.

In a statement to Android Central, OnePlus spokesperson Oliver Zhang has given more information. The Pac-Man Edition will come with custom icons, static and dynamic wallpapers, UI elements, custom animations, and custom camera filters. As for the specifications, the report says the internals will be identical to the regular OnePlus Nord 2. The specs include a 90Hz AMOLED screen, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, 50MP primary shooter, and a 4,500mAh battery paired with 65W fast charging.

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will be available in a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is priced at €529, £499, and ₹37,999. We should hear more about the actual sale date and availability in the coming days, but you can get your hands on one of the special edition Nord 2 devices by entering a contest hosted by OnePlus this week.

