Android 13 may be on all of our minds these days, but lots and lots of phones still need to make the journey to Android 12. OnePlus started rolling out the first build of OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus Nord 2 back at the start of June, and the Android 12-based system update has slowly been trickling out to users. When might everyone hope to get access? If this were a company like Samsung, it might make sense for the big system-level update to arrive alongside the next monthly security patch. With the Nord 2, though, owners are now expressing a little frustration upon the release of the latest patch for their phones ... which is based on OxygenOS 11.

The OnePlus Nord 2 in India and Europe started getting its June update this week, as announced on the support forum. The company blames this decision on desiring "a more stable user experience for those still on OxygenOS 11," citing the ongoing rollout of the 12 update. Members of the OnePlus user community do not seem to be taking this news very well.

Multiple forum users responded with demands to know when their long-awaited OS 12 updates are expected to arrive. Community members noted that even as they await a beta test for the upcoming OxygenOS 13, they are still being forced to put up with a much earlier installment. The OnePlus operations team has not yet publicly addressed these concerns.