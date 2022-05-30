OnePlus was once known for being relatively quick in updating its entire portfolio of devices to the latest version of Android. That hasn't been true for years, though, and the aborted mission to create a unified OS between OnePlus and Oppo devices didn't help at all. It has been taking its own sweet time in bringing Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 to its phones. If you own the OnePlus Nord 2, your patience is finally being rewarded as the latest version of OxygenOS is now available for your device.

After seeding the first OxygenOS 12 beta for the Nord 2 at the end of April, OnePlus has started rolling the stable version of the update out to the public. The company has yet to make any official announcement regarding the rollout. Still, reports are pouring in from Nord 2 owners on OnePlus community forums about the latest version of Android showing up for download.

Besides Android 12, the update introduces new features like a Smart Battery Engine for longer runtime, an enhanced Dark mode with three adjustable levels, Canvas style for the Always-On Display, and HyperBoost to deliver a stable gaming experience. Additionally, it bumps the security patch to May 2022.

As XDA-Developers notes, the Nord 2's stable OxygenOS 12 release carries the C.04 build number, which is the same as the second beta release. The company is seemingly seeding this stable beta update for a selected bunch of Nord 2 users first before commencing a wider rollout, so there could be some lingering bugs. If stability is your prime concern, you may want to consider holding back on installing the update if it shows up on your device for now.

OnePlus's OxygenOS has gone from being one of the most respected Android skins to widely being hated by the community for what it has become — too much like ColorOS on Oppo phones. Even though the common OS scheme was called off, the two firms are still working off of a unified codebase. The company is hoping to regain some trust as it begins to reshape OxygenOS back into something more recognizable for longtime fans. At least hope springs eternal.

