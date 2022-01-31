All eyes are set on OnePlus because of its recent 10 Pro launch. While it's yet to see a global release, Chinese users are already pretty familiar with it. It's the company's first flagship following its downgrade into what's essentially an Oppo sub-brand, and OnePlus is already doing a lot of things differently with that phone. But if recent reports are anything to go by, the company might also have another launch in the pipeline — a refresh of its existing Nord 2, with familiar branding and tantalizing upgrades. A new leak is giving us an idea of when it will launch and how much it will cost.
According to a report from 91mobiles, which cites leaker Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus Nord 2T will launch in India between April and May. It might be priced in the range of ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 — that's between $400 and $533. With the base model Nord 2 going for ₹30,000, the Nord 2T sure could get a little more expensive. Not that this phone will launch in the US anyway, as OnePlus keeps its higher-end Nords away from dirty 'Murican hands.
As a refresher, it was previously leaked that the Nord 2T would sport a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (a still-unannounced chipset that will likely be a refresh of the Dimensity 1200 present in the Nord 2) with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's also set to pack ultra-fast 80W charging, just like the OnePlus 10 Pro does, and given that it's supposed to come with a 4,500 mAh battery, it should go from 0 to 100% in a matter of minutes.
If this sounds like your next phone, and you're not in the US, be on the lookout for an announcement sooner rather than later.
