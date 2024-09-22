I remember being excited when it was announced that OnePlus phones would be available in T-Mobile stores. It was an excellent opportunity for OnePlus to gain a toehold in the US market in a way Huawei (before the ban) and others never did. Carrier stores are a great way to raise visibility for your brand, with casual users getting the option to choose OnePlus over the usual suspects of Apple, Samsung, and Google.

A few short years later, OnePlus is nowhere to be found at T-Mobile locations. The company claims it's open to working with the carrier again, but instead focuses on online sales through Amazon, Best Buy, and its site. It’s a disturbing trend for OnePlus, as it treats the US market as an afterthought. I’m tired of it, and I know we’d love to see OnePlus get serious about the US and provide some much-needed competition.

Flagship issues

We’re always behind

I felt that the OnePlus 8 was the company’s high watermark for a long time. It had a gorgeous design and fantastic performance at a price that put Samsung to shame. However, in typical OnePlus fashion, it could not build on that success, getting lost in the woods with the OnePlus 9 and 10, losing much of the value that made its phones famous.

The OnePlus 11 was a return to form, but wasn’t available to T-Mobile customers in stores. It was released in the US about a month after the Chinese market got it. I’m not biased enough to say that every smartphone release should first be available in the US, but it does hurt momentum when the initial surge of coverage and reviews happen significantly before US buyers can get their hands on the phone.

The company followed suit with the OnePlus 12, and with the OnePlus 13 getting an even earlier release in China this year, it could mean the device is out for several months before we get our hands on it. It should be the opposite; OnePlus should have a massive runup to the release of the OnePlus 13 and get a jump on Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series launch, putting Samsung on the defensive for a change.

Mid-range confusion

I thought OnePlus had a plan

I was annoyed when we didn’t get the original OnePlus Nord in the US. It seemed like a fantastic mid-range device at a time when we didn’t have the robust mid-range competition we enjoy today. I forgave OnePlus when it released the Nord N20, an incredible value at $282 (yes, that was the price) that undercut the competition while providing a gorgeous OLED display and reliable performance.

I thought OnePlus had a mid-range strategy that would work — if only it had stuck to it.

Unfortunately, the Nord N30 was just a Nord CE 3 from overseas, minus much of its predecessor’s charm. We haven’t seen a Nord N40 for 2024, either, while global markets enjoy several OnePlus mid-range phones, such as the Nord 4 and Nord CE 4. I love what the OnePlus 12R offers for $500, too, making it more frustrating that the company doesn’t release a full lineup of devices stateside.

Don’t underestimate the casuals

Financing matters

I highlighted OnePlus’ abandoned T-Mobile deal because I think people underestimate the importance of having a presence in carrier stores. Besides the obvious benefit of having your phones in front of more eyeballs, millions finance devices through their carriers every year. OnePlus may run attractive sales, but nothing can beat a carrier offering a phone for $3 a month with a 36-month agreement or some outlandish trade-in deal.

In addition, it increases the chances that customers will directly compare pricing and realize the value offered by OnePlus. Out of sight, out of mind, and OnePlus isn’t benefiting from being out of sight.

It doesn’t have to be this way

I know that OnePlus enjoys success in many countries overseas. However, whether it's manufacturing limitations or a lack of corporate will, something is holding OnePlus back from aggressively attacking the US market. This is a shame because the company’s hardware is the best in years. I just wish it would give us the smartphone competition we’re starving for stateside.