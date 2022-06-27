One of my favorite phones of the year (so far) can now be bought outside carrier stores. Although the company's announcement seems to have slightly preceded actual retail availability, OnePlus tells us that the Nord N20 5G can now be purchased unlocked at its own storefront, Amazon, and Best Buy for $300.

In case you missed it, the N20 5G landed back in April to not much fanfare. When all we had were specs, the phone sounded so-so, running 2020's version of Android and equipped with the usual superfluous rear cameras. But, its individually underwhelming details came together beautifully. Though I wasn't a fan of the Nord N10 5G that preceded it (and I'm generally critical of OnePlus's recent direction), the N20 5G has seated itself as one of my favorite phones so far this year. It's got great battery life, surprising performance, and a good screen, all for a very reasonable price. On top of that, you've got unexpected flagship-grade perks like an in-display fingerprint sensor and fast charging.

The only real drawback outside the mediocre camera and plastic body was the lack of availability — the OnePlus N20 5G was originally only sold through T-Mobile in the US. Today's change eliminates my biggest problem with the phone, and you can anticipate a long-term update to our review very soon.

OnePlus says that the unlocked version of the phone is compatible with T-Mobile, Metro, Google Fi, Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile, Simple Mobile, and Telus on 5G. You can use it on AT&T and related MVNOs like Cricket, but you'll only be able to connect to 4G. The phone will also be sold through Mint Mobile starting today.

OnePlus appears to have made this announcement slightly ahead of actual retail availability. Although we're told the unlocked version of the N20 5G will be available at OnePlus's storefront, Amazon, and Best Buy today, none of the three retailers actually seems to have it yet at the time of writing. OnePlus's site still says "Buy at T-Mobile," and a direct listing returns a 404. Presumably, listings should be live soon.

If you're on a budget or simply don't feel like spending a lot of money on your next smartphone, I highly recommend you give the N20 5G a look. Even as someone who is frequently critical of OnePlus, it's a great phone and a killer deal. It's definitely my top recommendation for a sub-$300 smartphone now that it's available outside T-Mobile. It should soon take its place as one of the best budget Android Phones of 2022.