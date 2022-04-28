The OnePlus N20 5G isn't getting the same sort of attention as the latest Galaxy S flagships, and you're probably not going to see ads for it as you would Google's Pixels, but it's an important phone — important because it's so good and so cheap. Right now, it's a T-Mobile exclusive, but when OnePlus expands unlocked sales, this may be the sub-$300 phone to beat, assuming unlocked sales don't carry a price increase. Beneath its placid blue surface beats a heart that can rival phones which cost much more.

Design, hardware, what's in the box

The OnePlus N20 5G takes its design cues from a lot of different places, but it neither looks nor feels like a OnePlus phone, departing almost entirely from the OnePlus N10 5G outside the blue colorway. Parts of the styling, like the accent strip on the bottom back and the flat chamfered frame, invoke the iPhone 5, and I like it.

The big, ostentatious cameras on the back look better than its resulting photos do, and while the matte-ish finish on the plastic back gets a little greasy, the phone feels solid and durable. Looks can be a little deceiving, though.

The plastic frame on my unit has already been dented, though I don’t remember it taking any major tumbles. As an all-plastic phone, a case is a good idea either way, and the N20 doesn’t come with one in the box. It's "IP52" rated — that's a number you probably aren't familiar with, and that's because it basically just means "rain resistant," protected from water spray within 15 degrees of vertical. Most phones at this price aren't IP rated at all, and though I'd argue this rating doesn't mean too much, it's better than nothing (which is all that unlocked $900 OnePlus flagships offer now).

Above: You still get the expected and appreciated 3.5mm headphone jack, though. Below: The accent strip has your IMEI printed in big numbers for some reason — move it to the menus, OnePlus.

The N20 5G swaps the 90Hz IPS LCD in the prior N10 5G for a 60Hz OLED display with an itty bitty chin, and it’s a worthy trade. Excluding the acronyms, that means the N20 5G has better contrast and color, though it feels a little less fluid when scrolling. It’s also a little on the dim side; OnePlus tells me it's rated for 430 nits in “normal mode,” which isn’t super bright, though it’s about as bright as its predecessor. That should be bright enough to make out in direct sunlight (and it was for me), but don’t expect to see great colors or a lot of contrast on a sunny day.

The screen is also exceptionally uniform. There’s always an “OLED lottery” to consider as panels vary, but mine was free of unwanted “tint” or streaky grays at low brightness levels. Automatic brightness was so-so — my usual chair in the living room has a window behind it, and the N20 5G tends to get a little confused there (as do some other phones like Pixels), ramping brightness higher than is deserved at times.

It does support an always-on ambient display for a clock and notifications, and battery life is so good that you probably don’t have to worry about the sort of dent that might make in it — more on that later.

The N20 5G joins the rest of OnePlus’s up-market phones in switching to an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. Ostensibly these are a little less secure than capacitive and ultrasonic sensors, but it’s very fast and reliable. The only drawback is its position, which is a little too far down toward the phone’s chin to be ergonomic, similar to the placement on the OnePlus 9 Pro (and was corrected on the OnePlus 10 Pro). Hitting it when you’re unlocking the phone can sometimes make your grip a little precarious.

It’s not unusual at this price, but the OnePlus N20 5G only has a single mono speaker; the earpiece is for calls only. The single downward-firing speaker gets loud enough for notifications and speakerphone, but it’s shrill and doesn’t sound great with music. If you’re hoping to enjoy a little YouTube in bed with the sound on, you’ll need to use headphones or cup the bottom of the phone to hear things.

In a similar vein, haptic feedback on the phone is very, very bad — bad enough you may simply want to turn haptics off outright. The duration and strength of each vibration when tapping around a software keyboard vary randomly and can be pretty loud. I expect the actual haptic hardware inside is low-end and likely an eccentric rotating mass with little control.

While many companies have stopped including chargers in the box, OnePlus still does, and that’s the right move here. For one, at this price some customers might be upgrading from devices with older Micro USB connectors, and bundling a Type-C charger is simply a good thing to do for them. On top of that, OnePlus phones also charge super fast with the company’s proprietary and much-marketed 33W Warp SuperVOOC, so you need a specialized charger to get that full speed anyway. Being forced to pay more to buy one on top of the phone itself would be unreasonable, since other chargers can’t do it.

On top of the charger, OnePlus includes a specialized SuperVOOC-compatible Type-A to Type-C cable, a SIM-ejector tool, and the anticipated warranty and manual docs.

Software, performance, and battery life

The OnePlus N20 5G ships with an “older” version of Android (Android 11/Oxygen OS 11.3, compared to the now-modern Android 12). That’s arguably a good thing, as changes in more recent versions of Oxygen OS have been contentious now that it shares a codebase and a general vibe with Oppo’s Color OS. Even just accessing the “app info” pane for troubleshooting is obnoxious on OnePlus’s recent software compared to prior versions. The version of Oxygen OS 11 on the N20 5G is a little different than OxygenOS 11 on the N10 5G, with a few things shuffled around. But if you’re debating between this and a slightly more expensive OnePlus phone that’s been updated to Oxygen OS 12, the experience here is arguably better for now.

Although OnePlus does make deeper changes to the OS, the overall vibe on the N20 5G is minimalist. Coming from other budget phones like a Motorola or Nokia phone, which tend toward a stock-like aesthetic, you should still be able to find everything, though there are some aesthetic changes to things like menus, and OnePlus doesn’t use “stock” apps here for things like the dialer or SMS messaging (though it does appear to support RCS on T-Mobile). You can also do a little more customization than you can on some other phones, changing things like the accent color, icon styles and shapes, and fonts. It’s not “stock,” but Oxygen OS 11 feels fast and fluid.

I did run into a few small bugs, like USB 2FA not working correctly during device setup and account sync not pulling down my contacts correctly, but falling back to NFC and re-toggling sync settings fixed both issues. Bloatware was also sort of an issue. It didn't directly come with any, but the phone downloads a T-Mobile app on its own that annoyingly prompts you with a persistent notification to further install literal piles of apps you won't care about:

This is gross, T-Mobile.

OnePlus’s software commitment when it comes to flagships like the 10 Pro is lacking, but it’s exceeding expectations for a budget phone, promising one Android OS update and three years of security patches with bi-monthly updates. Plenty of phones at this price have zero guaranteed OS version upgrades, quarterly security updates, and two years of patches at best, though I should point out Samsung does better with a four year promise on the Galaxy A13. I’m highly critical of OnePlus’s commitment on more expensive phones (and long-term update quality is another concern), but its promises here beat many of the other choices in the US for the same price, ensuring you’ll be able to use it safely and securely for years.

The Snapdragon 695 inside the N20 5G looks like it might be a popular chip in mid-range phones (Motorola is using it as well in the Moto G Stylus 5G), and it’s surprisingly good. Benchmarks don’t reflect real life, but the N20 5G’s Geekbench CPU scores beat the $450 Pixel 5a and its Snapdragon 765G. That bears out in real use for me as well, with this ~$280 phone anecdotally feeling about as fast (if not slightly faster) in use most of the time — though once in a while, it does lag in a way the Pixel doesn’t. That could be at least partly because the GPU is a little slower, according to both anecdotal game performance and benchmarks there.

OnePlus N20 5G Pixel 5a Geekbench 5 CPU 686/1907 575/1562 3D Mark Wild Life Extreme (overall score) 361 (2.2 FPS average) 447 (2.7 FPS average) Speedometer 40.2 (+/-0.81) 47.06 (+/- 0.4)

We don’t usually include benchmarks in our reviews, as they’re not the best indicator of real-world use, but these numbers were surprising enough to include.

I don’t know of any standardized Wi-Fi benchmarks, but Wi-Fi performance on the phone was uncharacteristically bad, with downloads taking ages to complete. Running Google’s internet speed test over Wi-Fi, I was only able to see about 40-50Mbps down at peak. Most budget phones can usually break at least 100Mbps easily, and last year’s N10 5G was able to get around 200Mbps down for me at peak over a 5GHz network in the same testing. OnePlus tells me that Wi-Fi speeds are related to the network environment and the N20 5G has gone through strict testing at both OnePlus and T-Mobile labs, so this isn't a known issue, but it's the only phone I've had this trouble with on my home network.

The short version of this benchmark is that some apps may not work as expected in the background.

OnePlus still manages background apps pretty aggressively, and though the phone ships with 6GB of RAM, expect to see apps fall out of memory a little faster than expected — I regularly saw apps reload if they were further back than 2-3 in the recents/multitasking list in normal use. You may also experience delayed notifications due to this behavior.

Fortnite was playable at a low resolution and framerate, but there were times it lagged pretty badly — once seizing up entirely for a solid 20s. Though it has a gaming mode, this isn’t a phone for gaming, and don’t expect a decent experience in demanding 3D titles.

OnePlus was caught manipulating performance on a per-app basis on prior phones, but in my own testing, the N20 5G isn’t doing anything disingenuous like that. Testing different versions of the Geekbench app modified to “spoof” other applications, OnePlus appears to have applied a flat performance profile to all apps. That was the right move on the $900 OnePlus 10 Pro, and it’s the right move here.

App OnePlus N20 5G Geekbench Corporate Version 686/1907 Netflix spoof 688/1947 Genshin spoof 690/1939 Geekbench Play Store Version 687/1946

It also runs quite cool — the N20 5G only starts to feel a little warm when fast charging or playing games (outside the initial setup).

Carrier compatibility is a question, though. We tested the phone on T-Mobile, where it can connect to the company’s sub-6GHz 5G network reliably with support for all the expected bands. However, OnePlus wouldn’t share compatibility details for other carriers like AT&T or Verizon with us — that probably means no 5G there unless it gets certified by those carriers later when it’s sold directly.

As with last year’s N10 5G, OnePlus again threw in 128GB of (UFS 2.2) storage, which is great to see at this price. Apple’s iPhone SE (2022), which costs $430, only has 64GB base storage, and this matches what you get in more expensive phones like the Pixel 5a. It’s also microSD expandable by up to 512GB if you need more cold storage.

OnePlus says it has an “all-day” battery, and that’s definitely not true. In my experience, it was closer to three days, with over ten hours of screen-on time in that period. I was admittedly sick and at home the entire time, but it handled endlessly scrolling TikTok and watching YouTube for days on a charge just fine. That’s exquisitely good battery life and might even beat the Pixel 5a after additional testing.

There’s no wireless charging, but that’s expected for the price, and the wired 33W SuperVOOC charging is very fast and particularly convenient if you only have a few moments to top up during the day. OnePlus has long promised “a day’s power in half an hour,” and between the battery life and charging speeds, it’s definitely true here.

Cameras

You’ll have to tune back in for a more detailed camera assessment later once we’ve had more of a chance to use it in different circumstances, but my initial impressions are neutral. You’re getting exactly the sort of cameras you expect in a $280 phone.

OnePlus included three cameras on the back of the N20 5G, and only one of them does anything useful. There’s a 64MP primary (binned down to 16MP by default), paired with a monochrome-only camera for a black and white filter mode and a macro — the last two you can safely ignore.

I've been sick, anticipate more photo samples in an update.

That primary camera can do a software zoom up to 5x, but the already muddy processing gets turned up to 11 when you do. Even just taking photos indoors during daylight hours will require a stationary subject, and colors and color balance tend to look a little sickly, and it doesn’t do a very good job with dynamic range (the OmniVision OV64B sensor I’m told is included, which is the same as the Nord CE 2, can only capture 3-frame HDR). In good outdoor lighting it does a fair job, and you can even flip it into the 64MP mode if you want for bigger photos given enough light, but anything more challenging than a sunny day outdoors will show its many weaknesses. However, I was surprised by decent video quality — it could have been much worse.

The fixed-focus macro camera (left) is only useful in full daylight and only gets a bit closer than the primary camera (right) can get.

I’ve been comparing the N20 5G to the Pixel 5a because of the many ways this phone meets and exceeds my more expensive favorite, but the camera is one place where it’s definitely not in the same league, though most devices at this price are going to have disappointing cameras.

Should you buy it?

Yes, if you can’t afford a more expensive or better phone, I absolutely recommend the OnePlus N20 5G. With how critical I am of OnePlus’s current direction and software changes on other devices, I’m surprised that I don’t have that many negative things to say about the N20 5G. Every one of its shortcomings can be waved away given its price — “free” at T-Mobile (when you add a line) or around $280 when purchased outright, though that price might vary when OnePlus opens unlocked sales, which I’m told is coming.

My complaints feel like nitpicks: The camera is mediocre, but all $280 phone cameras are pretty bad; the screen isn’t that bright and doesn’t have a high refresh rate, but it’s a pretty decent OLED display otherwise; the coming OxygenOS 12 update is going to be a bad time, but three years of software updates is great for the price; there’s no OnePlus alert slider, but you get an in-display fingerprint sensor. And this is all excluding the fact that the phone is swinging well above its price tag weight when it comes to performance, even beating the $450 Pixel 5a in certain ways there, which is impressive.

Apart from dropping the superfluous macro and B&W cameras for a slightly better primary, I really can’t think of anything OnePlus could have done here to deliver a better phone that wouldn’t increase the cost. I may have been critical of last year’s OnePlus N10 5G at launch, but the N20 5G has earned my earnest praise.

Samsung’s Galaxy A13 5G is a similar price at $250, but the Nord beats it in almost every way with a faster chipset, more RAM, more storage, and a higher-resolution OLED screen, though Samsung beats OnePlus when it comes to updates and future software quality. There’s a Moto G for seemingly every price these days, and the $300 Moto G Stylus comes closer to being a competitor, though it’s not on the same level when it comes to performance and features, though the Moto might have an edge when it comes to photos.

This is a great phone at a great price, and I think OnePlus is going to sell a lot of these. Right now, the biggest impediment is that it’s a T-Mobile exclusive, leaving customers on other carriers or MVNOs out of luck. But OnePlus tells me it does plan to sell it unlocked both directly and through Amazon and Best Buy at some point down the line. When that happens, this will likely be my go-to budget phone recommendation.

Buy it if:

You’re on a strict budget.

A decent screen and good performance are required.

You plan to keep your next phone for three years

Don’t buy it if:

You need a good camera.

You can spend more money — there are better phones if you can.

FAQ

Q: How does the OnePlus N20 5G compare to the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G?

Both phones have a similar up-front price, but the similarities end there. The N20 5G has a faster chipset, higher-resolution OLED display, more RAM, it's thinner, and it weighs less. However, it's not a clean sweep for OnePlus, as Samsung offers a beter update commitment of four years of security patches vs. OnePlus's three. Samsung also has a better history of delivering good updates more timely than OnePlus can, and to better quality. For my money, I think the OnePlus N20 5G is a slightly better phone for just slightly more cash.

Q: How does the OnePlus N20 5G compare to the Moto G Stylus?

The Moto G Stylus and Nord N20 5G are in the same ballpark, with the same amount of storage, the same amount of RAM, similar capacity batteries (and battery life), as well as similar pricing. Motorola and OnePlus have a similar history of forgetting about devices eventually when it comes to updates, but OnePlus promises three years of security patches to Motorola's two, and Motorola's already almost half a year behind when it comes to security patch levels. The G Stylus might have a better camera and the eponymous stylus, but it's also a lot thicker and charges more slowly. I think the OnePlus N20 5G is a better deal.

