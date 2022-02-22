Like most mobile companies these days, OnePlus offers several wireless earbuds alongside its lineup of smartphones, perfect for pairing when you're adding accessories to your cart online. The OnePlus Buds Pro is its flagship product, offering solid sound quality, excellent battery life, and ANC, all at a reasonable price. Now, it looks like the company has another pair of earbuds in development — this time carrying the Nord moniker, a name usually employed for its mid-range smartphones.

Courtesy of ever-reliable leaker OnLeaks, 91Mobiles has posted high-resolution renders of the Nord TWS earbuds. These headphones look very different from the company's existing offerings, possibly utilizing a more premium design. While they retain a stem, it looks slightly wider and shorter than what's seen on the OnePlus Buds Pro. The in-ear tips are slightly angled, likely offering a more secure fit and passively blocking ambient noise.

2 Images Expand Expand

Close

These renders show the Nord-branded buds in black, with a gold coating on what looks to be either a hardware button or a touchpad. The charging case showcases a boxy design with the OnePlus logo embossed on the top — similar to what Sony offers with its premium wireless earbuds. These buds might come in more colors than just this black-and-gold combo, but we'll have to keep waiting to find out any extra information.

OnLeaks notes that the "renders are based on the live images of the final prototyping stage units," so the retail version could have some minor changes. OnePlus has used its Nord branding to launch mid-range smartphones, and it is possible the Nord-branded earbuds also end up being a mid-range offering. The company has taken a similar approach with its Z-series of headphones, most recently launching the OnePlus Buds Z2. So far, they've put out some pretty great budget earbuds, which could make this Nord pair something worth watching. OnePlus already has several products rumored to arrive throughout this spring, so it's likely these launch sooner rather than later.

Apple's retail employees are reportedly using Android phones and encrypted chats to keep unionization plans secret Inflation is disrupting operations at the world's biggest company

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email