While OnePlus may be primarily known as a smartphone manufacturer, the brand has spent the last few years expanding its portfolio to headphones, smartwatches, and accessories plus there are even rumors of the company introducing its first Android tablet. In a surprise move, OnePlus has now announced it will be making a mechanical keyboard in collaboration with the established brand Keychron.

We don’t yet know the name of the keyboard or any specifics of the design, but OnePlus has confirmed it will be co-creating the device with the relatively new mechanical keyboard brand Keychron. OnePlus says we’ll hear more about it in early 2023. This is perhaps the most left-field device we’ve heard of with the OnePlus name on it, and it comes after the company polled OnePlus users on what products they’d like to see.

The mechanical keyboard will be the first product from the company’s newly announced OnePlus Featuring program, which the brand hopes to use to make products from different categories with the OnePlus brand on them. We haven’t heard any other examples yet of what to expect, but if a mechanical keyboard is the brand’s first choice we may soon see some other oddities with the OnePlus name attached.

It's also unclear which markets will be able to buy the OnePlus mechanical keyboard when it does launch. In India, OnePlus is gearing up to announce PC monitors, but it's currently thought that these devices won't be available globally in markets such as the US.

In smartphones, OnePlus announced last week that it will be offering four major software upgrades and five years of security patches for upcoming smartphones. We don’t yet know which handsets will get this update promise, but it may be that flagship handset, including the upcoming OnePlus 11, will be part of this update schedule.