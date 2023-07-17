Even today, keyboards play an integral role in human-machine interactions. Irrespective of the operating system you prefer, you cannot go wrong with a mechanical keyboard. The Keychron Q1 is our current favorite, but buying a new mechanical keyboard can be a daunting task because they are usually from niche brands. Now, a familiar face from the Android world — OnePlus — is stepping into the game with the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, thanks to a little help from Keychron.

Mechanical keyboards have been around for decades now, evolving into a mature technology recently revived by the enthusiast community during the pandemic when demand for high-grade work-from-home gear spiked. We first learned of OnePlus’s plans to enter the market back in February this year. Developed as a part of the OnePlus Featured co-creation project, the Keyboard 81 Pro gets its name from the 81-key layout, which packs a full row of function keys, an exploded arrow cluster, and three keys from the navigation cluster just above it instead of the usual six.

2 Images Close

Keychron Q1 (left); and the new OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro (right)

The Keyboard 81 Pro ships with all the nice-to-have features like per-key RGB backlighting, a CNC aluminum case, hotswap sockets that allow replacing the keyboard switches easily, QMK and VIA firmware support for changing key bindings conveniently, a 4,000mAh battery, and Bluetooth as well as wired connectivity options. The keyboard works with Windows, macOS, and Linux. Being an Android brand, OnePlus also advertises support for the operating system, although that’s a given since Android supports external keyboards.

The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro uses a double gasket mounting style, thanks to the parts-sharing arrangement with Keychron’s Q1. This feature adds a little flex to the keyboard, so heavy typists feel comfortable, and the keystrokes sound the same across the board.

4 Images Close

This keyboard is available in two options — Winter Bonfire and Summer Breeze. The former comes with a Keychron-developed tactile switch in which you would feel a small bump mid-press, indicating successful actuation. This model comes with PBT plastic keycaps known for their wear resistance, so they will not develop a shine with use. The alphabet keys (alphas) are finished in dark gray, with a lighter gray for surrounding modifiers, all nicely complemented by the red Enter and Esc keycaps.

The Summer Breeze variant comes with a linear switch, which is better suited for gaming and general use. There’s no tactile bump, and the switch travels smoothly up and down. OnePlus has also inverted the color scheme for the keycaps of this model — dark gray for the modifiers with a lighter gray on the alphas. Instead of conventional ABS or PBT plastic, OnePlus says the Summer Breeze model features unique Marble Mallow keycaps. We will inspect them in our full review.

Besides the custom keycaps, OnePlus has done enough to distinguish the Keyboard 81 Pro from the average Keychron Q1 we love. For instance, the Alert Slider from flagship OnePlus phones serves as the switch to switch between wired and wireless connectivity modes. The keyboard also has a polished metal bar at the back to change the typing angle.

Following the launch today, OnePlus will start selling the Keyboard 81 Pro through its official website in the US on July 26. The Keyboard 81 Pro is priced at $220 for the Winter Bonfire model with PBT keycaps, and you will have to shell out $240 for the Summer Breeze variant with the new Marble Mallow caps.