OnePlus has been occasionally good at taking user criticism, and feedback. One of the ways the company gathers that feedback is through the company's Open Ears forums. Here, it gathers users to give their opinions on what OxygenOS firmware can do better or add in a future update to the best OnePlus phones. If you live in, or around, London, and you're a diehard OnePlus fan, then the company wants you to go down to an in-person forum.

Open Ears forums have been held largely virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but OnePlus is ready to restart in-person events, starting with a forum that will be held in London on November 28, as announced in a Community post. The company is inviting 25 people to discuss OxygenOS and its future. Do you have any hot takes about the current state of OxygenOS? Do you have some spicy ideas that you'd like the development team to take into account for a 2023 update? Or do you want to just take part in the conversation? Then this is the perfect time to bring all of that up and directly communicate with OnePlus staff, and put your input into the company's final product.

If you want to join in, you can fill in an application form now, and if you're accepted, OnePlus will get back to you promptly. You'll need to live in or around London, or at the very least live in the United Kingdom and have the capacity to be in London by the event's date — the company will not fly you in or accommodate you if you live in another country. You'll have until November 16 to apply, just 12 days before the big date.

It's the perfect time to get OnePlus to hear your concerns and suggestions, so if you live in the UK and have any irking thoughts about OxygenOS that you're tired of putting in our comment box, you should definitely apply.