When the iPhone 14 Pro introduced Dynamic Island to display live updates around the camera cutout, several Android phone makers followed suit with their alternatives. OnePlus also introduced something similar called Fluid Cloud last year, but the feature never gained mainstream appeal. That didn't stop the company from giving it another go. With the arrival of OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus' flagship phones, the company spruced up its Dynamic Island clone. It has a new name and is more intuitive than the iPhone version.

What are OnePlus' Live Alerts?

It's like Dynamic Island but for Android

Fluid Cloud was a vague name that didn't hint at the feature's purpose. OnePlus renamed it Live Alerts in OxygenOS 15, making its purpose clearer. Furthermore, it comes with a major visual change. Fluid Cloud used to sit in the left corner of the status bar, whereas the new Live Alerts appear as pills around the front camera (shown below).

Close

Examples of what Live Alerts can display.

Alongside this new avatar, OnePlus phones now show live updates from several new sources. While things like screen recording and low battery status work, OnePlus phones now show bubbles for music playback, timers, food delivery, and more. Updates in a glanceable view make alerts easier to keep track of without opening the app or swiping down the notification shade.

These features show that OnePlus has been refining Live Alerts over the years and has successfully outdone the iPhone's Dynamic Island in two significant ways.

Customizable tap behavior

iPhones still don't have the option

Tapping an active Dynamic Island bubble opens the app by default. Long pressing the bubble card expands it. This behavior is less intuitive and the opposite of what should ideally be: a single tap to expand the bubble and a long press to open the app if you need additional options. Apple doesn't let you customize it, so you'll use the default gestures on the iPhone.

Close

Live Alert's settings menu in OxygenOS 15.

OnePlus is tackling this problem by making its implementation more customizable. The Live Alerts menu in Settings lets you choose whether a single tap opens the app or expands the bubble into a card. If you expand the bubble card, long press the bubble to open the app.

This single tap gesture reduces friction. I find it handy because I frequently access the cards, such as when controlling music playback. If you prefer the long press gesture, you can switch back on your OnePlus phone, unlike the iPhone.

Stacked alerts

It lets you see multiple alerts in a single view

If multiple apps on your iPhone display live activities in bubbles, you can expand only one at a time. The iPhone cannot show multiple cards in Dynamic Island's interface. To get updates from the second service, switch to its bubble and expand it with a long press. This becomes cumbersome when frequently switching between active sessions.

Close

First and second: Live Alerts in OxygenOS 15 showing multiple cards. Third: Dynamic Island on iPhone displaying a single card.

Recognizing this limitation, OnePlus introduced a simple fix to make multitasking with alerts seamless. Tapping the live alert bubble on your OnePlus 12 or 12R expands it to a list of cards with all active alerts. Instead of seeing one card, you can peek at all of them in a single go and return to what you were doing.

For instance, with these stacked alerts, you can keep an eye on football match scores without missing your cooking timer. You can also control your music without going anywhere else. Tap the card to open the respective apps for more details.

How can OnePlus make Live Alerts more useful?

There is still some room for improvement