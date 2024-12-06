Key Takeaways OnePlus now offers a lifetime warranty against the green line issue on all its devices, past and future.

The warranty is currently available only in India, where the majority of complaints come from, and not in other markets.

OnePlus has tweaked its manufacturing process and quality control measures to prevent the display issue from occurring.

OnePlus flagships from a few years ago have recently been in the spotlight for their green line issue. This widespread problem has affected a range of older OnePlus phones with OLED screens — even some Samsung devices haven’t been spared. As reports mounted last year, OnePlus proactively offered to replace affected displays for free, albeit with a few terms and conditions. Now, the company is going a step further by extending a lifetime warranty to cover the green line issue across its devices.

Dubbed the “OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution,” the program promises lifetime protection against green lines appearing on the displays of all OnePlus phones, which typically require expensive screen replacements. This warranty applies to all past and future OnePlus devices, suggesting that the upcoming OnePlus 13 will also be covered.

This extended service commitment aims to provide existing OnePlus users with much-needed peace of mind while instilling confidence in potential buyers. Additionally, OnePlus notes that if replacement parts aren’t available for obsolete phones, it may offer upgrade vouchers to help users purchase a new OnePlus device.

Since a significant number of these display issues have been reported in India, likely due to environmental factors, OnePlus has confirmed to us that this lifetime warranty is currently available only in India. Users in the US and Europe will have to rely on the standard one- or two-year warranties, depending on their region.

OnePlus aims to prevent the issue from occurring in the first place

In its press release, OnePlus stated that it is taking steps to ensure green lines don’t appear on its displays to begin with. The company attributes the problem to prolonged exposure to extreme heat and humidity in regions like South Asia. To combat this, it has enhanced its testing protocols, subjecting displays to temperatures as high as 85 degrees Celsius to ensure better durability and longevity.

Additionally, OnePlus has revised its manufacturing process, incorporating a superior display sealant called PVX. This material acts as an extra barrier to keep moisture and oxygen out of the display assembly. OnePlus is confident that these measures will minimize the green line issue. However, should the problem persist, users can now rely on the new warranty, a crucial step to restore customer trust after this widespread screen problem over the past couple of years.