OnePlus is about to emulate its parent company, Oppo, by expanding its product portfolio. A new leak says there will be six devices coming from the company by the end of September, and they're set to be a mix of mid-range devices and flagships. The source is leaker Yogesh Brar and 91Mobiles (via GSMArena) who previously had accurate information on the OnePlus Nord 2 before it was revealed.

Brar claims there will be a OnePlus 10 Pro announcement before the end of March. That doesn't surprise us as the company has said it'll bring the phone to global markets by a similar date. The leaked information here begins in April with the reveal of a OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. That is set to be followed by a OnePlus Nord 2T at the end of the month or in early May.

Then the leak suggests a OnePlus 10R will land in May, with a OnePlus Nord 3 in July and a OnePlus 10 Ultra before the end of September. Interestingly, Brar refers to those last devices as the OnePlus Nord Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro Plus, respectively. It's unclear if he's suggesting these could be official names for the products or some context to where these devices will sit.

Brar hasn't shared details on where these devices will be made available but expect only to be able to buy certain products. For example, the OnePlus 9R was only made available in India, so we won't expect the OnePlus 10R to go on sale in the US or other global markets.

The same source has also recently suggested the company may introduce a Nord-branded smartwatch as an affordable alternative to the OnePlus Watch. It's also thought the company may be working on affordable earbuds with the same OnePlus Nord name. Expect lots and lots of new announcements from OnePlus over the coming months, and they won't all be about its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro series.

