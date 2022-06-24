While probably more known for its portfolio of flagship and mid-range smartphones, OnePlus has also dipped its toes in the accessories pool — and more specifically, earbuds and wearables. We loved the OnePlus Nord Buds, which is a rare and timely example of low-cost earbuds actually making all the right choices. A new leak is now offering some brief details on two supposedly upcoming TWS earbuds, as well as two wearables — the OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Band 2 — reportedly on the horizon for at least the Indian market.

The revelation comes courtesy of tipster Mukul Sharma, who believes the earbuds could arrive sometime during the third quarter of the year alongside the next OnePlus phone launch. Of the two forthcoming TWS earbuds, one will reportedly feature the Nord moniker, and the other will likely stick with the OnePlus name.

Sharma also spoke about the arrival of the OnePlus Watch 2 and Band 2, with the former being a full-blown smartwatch, while the Band 2 is exactly what it sounds like: a low-cost fitness tracker intended to rival the ever-popular Mi Band lineup. There's a lot of room for improvement with the Watch 2, especially considering our disappointment with the first-gen OnePlus Watch, which scored a disappointing 5 out of 10 in our review.

It's unclear whether the Watch 2 and the Band 2 will arrive alongside the new earbuds — OnePlus may well decide to reveal those at a separate event. Information on pricing and availability outside India is also an unknown right now, though hopefully future leaks will paint a clearer picture for us there.