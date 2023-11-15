For the shoppers out there who never settle, OnePlus has kicked off its Black Friday savings event this week, and it's featuring some of the best offers we've seen all year.

While there have been a few decent discounts on OnePlus devices during recent Black Friday sales, the company's official sale brings new deals, as well as a few familiar ones, that save some serious cash on the best OnePlus phones, tablets, and accessories available.

Along with offers that take upwards of $200 off select devices, including one that drops the OnePlus 11 down to just $550, the sale also features exclusive bundle deals that save additional money when you pair specific products together. That includes savings on the brand's budget-friendly OnePlus Pad, as well as the ever popular OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds.

The limited-time sale runs through Thursday, November 30, meaning you've got plenty of time before, during, and after the holiday weekend to get your hands one OnePlus tech at a great price. To help you out, we've rounded up some of the best offers available during OnePlus' Black Friday sale below.

OnePlus 11

Source: OnePlus OnePlus 11 Best overall $550 $700 Save $150 OnePlus' flagship phone, the OnePlus 11, gets hit with its best discount in months during the company's Black Friday event. Both the 128GB and 512GB models are on sale, with the former receiving a chunky $150 discount and the latter receiving an equally impressive $170 discount. That's not all! You can also save up to 44% on select devices when you bundle them with your new phone, plus you'll also get a 6-month Google One 100GB cloud storage plan for free. $550 at OnePlus

The flagship OnePlus 11 is an impressive phone for the price, offering a device that's already quite affordable yet delivers a seriously powerful handheld. It's one of the best phones you can get right now, competing toe-to-toe with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 7 at a slightly smaller price point.

Not only are both the 128GB and 512GB options receiving hefty discounts during the event, OnePlus is also offering trade-in credits of up to $1,000 on select devices. That means with a proper trade, you could essentially get one for the low price of free. Plus, you can earn additional savings of up to 44% on other OnePlus devices if you bundle them with your new phone.

OnePlus Open

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Open Requires Trade In $1500 $1700 Save $200 OnePlus' new foldable made it's mark as soon as it launched, offering a powerful new phablet-style device that competes with the best of them. During OnePlus' Black Friday sale, you can get up to $1,000 off with qualifying trade-ins, but you'll get a minimum of $200 no matter what device you have. You can also save up to 60% off select OnePlus products when you bundle them with your new phone. $1500 at OnePlus

One of the latest foldable phones to hit the market, the new OnePlus Open hit the ground running with an impressive set of hardware and features that put both Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold in check. It's fast, it's responsive, and in terms of price, clocks in at slightly less than its competition, making it a solid choice for anyone looking to try a foldable for the first time.

OnePlus is automatically offering $200 for ANY trade-in towards the OnePlus Open, meaning the starting price drops down to just $1500 for it. However, you could potentially earn up to $1,000 in trade-in credits, meaning you could get it for as little as $700 with the right device. Plus, you can save up to 60% off select OnePlus products if you grab them with your new phone, and you'll also receive a 6-month Google One 100GB cloud storage plan.

OnePlus Pad

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Pad Free Goodies $400 $480 Save $80 Arguably one of the best budget-friendly tablets available, the OnePlus Pad strikes the perfect balance between power and affordability. Along with an $80 discount, OnePlus is throwing in a free gith with your new slate — your choice of a OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard Cover or a OnePlus Stylo pen. $400 at OnePlus

For the price, the OnePlus Pad is an excellent slate that offers enough power to tackle a variety of tasks while still being affordable in comparison to its competition. It's one of the best tablets available for streaming and light gaming, delivering impressive hardware and performance for a much more budget-friendly price tag to begin with.

During the OnePlus Black Friday sale, not only is this tablet getting an $80 discount, but it also comes with some free goodies. When you pick up a OnePlus Pad, you can choose between grabbing a OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard or a OnePlus Stylo, both of which help really bring out the best in this tablet with added versatility. Also, you can save up to 50% off select OnePlus products when you bundle them together with your new tablet.

More OnePlus Black Friday deals

While the offers above are definitely our favorites, there's quite a bit more to check out during the sale. Discounts on earbuds, accessories, and more are available until the end of the month, and some of them offer close to 50% off in savings. You'll find the rest of OnePlus' notable Black Friday deals below.

The discounts available on OnePlus earbuds are definitely worth a look, especially on their Buds Pro 2 and the super cheap Nord Buds 2. However, those looking to pick up a new phone this holiday season are being treated with some of the best Black Friday phone deals so far, so don't sleep on those. Since these offers are only available until the end of the month, you'll want to jump on them while you can.