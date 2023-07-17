There's a reason I took this review: I'm an absolute mechanical keyboard nerd. I started small, modding a few HHKBs. But once I was influenced by a coworker deeper into the hobby, my journey truly started. After all, I type all day; shouldn't I be typing on something fancy? Fast forward a few years, and I'm now the proud owner of too many boards to count, from hot-swap to soldered keebs to high-end metals to cheap injection molded builds; I've been there and done that. Not to brag, but at this point, my brain is filled with information about mechanical keyboards.

So why wouldn't I jump at the opportunity to judge OnePlus's first foray into keyboard land? Ultimately, this is what today's review is all about. Meeeeeeee! Just kidding, let's see how OnePlus has managed to tweak the popular design of the Keychron Q1 Pro into the Keyboard 81 Pro and whether that effort is worth spending your hard-earned money on this unique intersection of smartphones and mechanical keyboards.

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro 8.5 / 10 The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is essentially a rebranded Keychron Q1 with some interesting tweaks in tow. Not only do you get a choice of keycaps colors that match OP's branding style, but you also get a fancy clear knob as well as an adjustable leg to dial in your typing angle, with hot-swap sockets and foam options to ensure anyone can customize the feel and sound of their board at any time. Form factor ANSI 75% layout Switch options Linear, tactile (both made by Keychron) Colorways Silver Backlight Per-key RGB south-facing RGB LED lights Construction Aluminum housing Dampening Included Supported operating systems Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iOS Hot-swappable Yes Battery capacity 4000mAh Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, wired USB-A to USB-C Typing angle Adjustable Software customizability QMK/VIA Dimensions 33.83cm x 15.05cm x 4.73cm Weight 1887g Number of Keys 81 Brand OnePlus (made by Keychron) Pros Based on a quality board

Offers improvements unseen in comparable models

Price is right Cons Uneven gaskets, one side is softer

Cheap caps, switches, and stablizers

Not very portable, despite Bluetooth $220 at OnePlus

Price and availability

OnePlus has finally announced the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro will be coming to America, and it will be sold directly on the OnePlus store. Before today, it was only announced for India, so this is good news for anyone that's been tracking OP's new interest in mechanical keyboards. Of course, the price really makes or breaks it since the Keychron Q1 Pro is readily available across numerous online storefronts for ~$200-$220, the very board the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro was designed off of.

So when OnePlus told me its board would retail for $220 and $240, it was clear the company wanted to keep prices comparable to what Keychon already has on the market. While there are two SKUs, this only has to do with a difference in keycap material, the color of those caps, and the switches used. So the Winter Bonfire board will retail for $220, and Summer Breeze, with its unique cap material, will retail for $240.

Design, hardware, what's in the box

The Keyboard 81 Pro's box is consistent with OnePlus's branding. It's a very minimal grey with a red sticker that displays the name of the product. Inside, the board is surrounded by foam, with some accessories available on the side of the foam. The packaging is comparable to many of the keyboards I've built, which kept the 4+ pound board safe from harm as it traveled to my doorstep.

You also get a fancy bright red braided USB cord in the box, an upgrade from the red rubber cables you get with OP's phones. After all, who would dare plug in their fancy new mechanical keyboard without a fancy USB cable to go right along with it? If you're gonna flex with a $200+ board, you may as well do it with style and use a matching braided cable. And seeing that this is a hobbyist's board, there's a switch/keycap puller in the box, extra caps (for specific Windows and Mac keys), extra gasket foam, and extra screws. You're very much encouraged to tear the entire hot-swap board down, which is why there's also an allen wrench in the box. The board is yours to tune.

Close

Much like the Keychron version, the Keyboard 81 Pro is a gasket-mounted RGB hot-swap 75% (the percentage of keys it offers compared to a full layout), and it comes with switches and keycaps. It's fully built when it arrives, and what you get is definitely fine to plop the sucker on your desk to get some work and gaming done. There are two versions available, the only difference being the type of switches used and the keycap material/color.

Both keycap sets offer colors unique to the OnePlus brand, where I'm reviewing the Winter Bonfire version with the darker grey inner keys made out of PBT, paired with in-house Keychron tactile switches. And the other option is Summer Breeze, which comes with linear switches and a keyset with light grey inner keys that looks very close to the well known /dev/tty, apparently made out of some new material called marble-mallow, and so this board is $20 more expensive thanks to these unique keycaps.

Close

The PBT keycaps on my review unit appear to be double-shot (two colors of plastics injected into one mold). I wouldn't say they are very thick (thicker is better for sound and feel), but they get the job done without being offensive. And hey, you get a slick red 1+ cap in the set, so you can show off your brand loyalty. The caps are close to OEM and Cherry profiles but taller, looking boxy while still offering comfortable cups to suck in your fingers (they honestly remind me of Ducky's caps).

Overall I think the PBT caps that came with my model sound fine on the board, fairly clacky, except for the space bar that sounds like a ping pong ball. The linear board will probably fare better here; tactile switches rarely make a spacebar sound good (but foam can help). Since both sets of caps are solid plastic without any see-through legends, the included RGB lights under each switch only shine around the caps, not through. Still, if you dig RGB lighting, you'll be well served with the Keyboard 81 Pro shining it up as obnoxiously as you want.

I'd say the unevenness of the gaskets is on par with the price point

This is a gasket-mounted board, which means the PCB and plate are sandwiched between foam inside of the case, which allows for a silkier typing feel by diminishing a harsh bottom out of your switches. In other words, typing feels pleasant and soft, though it would appear the right side of the board compresses more than the left. Ideally, you want a uniform bounce everywhere, but even boards that cost twice as much don't always accomplish this. So I'd say the unevenness of the gaskets is on par with the price point. Plus, you could just stuff foam in the bottom case to cut down on the uneven bounce of the PCB/plate if you really wanted to make things stiffer.

Of course, the star of the show within OnePlus's design is the crystal clear knob in the right corner. It is striking, and thanks to the addition of a shiny metallic-like surrounding, you don't see the square hot-swap hole for the round knob, dressing up the area while matching the other notable addition of a chrome swing arm in the rear. This was a smart move by OnePlus, allowing users to increase the angle of the board at will, from the default 5 degrees all the way up to 15 degrees, something the Keychron Q1 Pro doesn't deliver. And the arm tucks right in the back where the board is sloped, so it fits perfectly when folded in without ruining the lines of the brutalist aluminum case. Beyond these tweaks, it's a Keychron everywhere else.

So much like the Keychron Q1 Pro, you can expect Bluetooth support, meaning you can use the Keyboard 81 Pro wired or wirelessly, which also means there's a battery in the case, a 4000mah battery, to be exact. Supposedly you can get 300 hours out of a charge, not that I've had the board long enough to put this to the test. But seeing that the specs are the same as the Keychron version, it's safe to say plenty of reviews have documented it delivers close to its claims. While Bluetooth will use the battery, so will the RGB lighting, so depending on your planned use, you may see more or less battery life.

Software and performance

One of the reasons Keychron's mechanical keyboards are so popular is because the company went out of its way to support open source community-made software to program its PCBs. Not only did it save money by supporting an open standard, a large portion of the mechanical keyboard enthusiast community is already familiar with how to operate this software known as VIA. Not only does this mean you can reflash your board with official firmware to get back to stock (something all you ROM flashers should know something about) using a tool called QMK Toolbox, but you can use the VIA website to program it. Easy peasy, and most importantly, appreciated as an enthusiast.

2 Images Close

As far as performance goes, it's a keyboard, and yes, it types. N-Key rollover is included, which means the board supports multiple key presses at the same time; handy for you fast typists out there, and it works in both the corded and wireless modes. The polling rate for the wireless connection is 1000Hz, and from my testing, I can confirm no noticeable latency when gaming. So by the few metrics I'd typically judge a mechanical keyboard on performance, the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro passes with flying colors.

Competition

Since the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is based on the Keychron Q1 Pro, then the very first board you should consider as competition is the Keychron Q1 Pro. Yes, it generally retails for a similar price at $220, but you can also find it on sale pretty often, which you won't see for OnePlus's board anytime soon. So if you absolutely require the exact same form factor and don't mind missing out on the folding arm to increase your typing angle, the Keychron Q1 Pro is easily the most comparable to the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro.

But if you're not looking to get into a Keychron board, there are plenty more 75% keebs out there, like the Drop Sense75, which retails for $250 for a complete board with caps and switches but is often on sale for less. There's also the GMMK Pro, a 75% reasonably similar to the Keychron, but retails for less at $170. The GMMK Pro isn't as sought after thanks to a few quirks, but the price is great, and it, too, is often on sale.

Should you buy it?

Are you in the market for a $200+ mechanical keyboard that offers solid build quality, a gasket mount, wireless typing, RGB lighting, hot-swap sockets, and is ready to go out of the box? If yes, the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is a fantastic choice to start your mechanical keyboard journey. It offers similar pricing to the Keychron Q1 Pro it's based on while bringing a slick OnePlus theme, not to mention a swing arm to dial in your preferred typing angle. OnePlus has managed to improve on what is already a great keyboard, which is why I've more than happily been typing on it the last week when I typically use boards five times the price.

So yes, I wholeheartedly recommend OnePlus's strange but welcome foray into mechanical keyboards. Not only is this a perfect combination of two of my favorite things (smartphones and mechanical keyboards), OnePlus was smart enough to go with an established player in the market to bring forth a quality board when it could have easily released a cheap gimmick. So if you were worried OnePlus would fumble pushing a mechanical keyboard as some sort of PR stunt, think again; somebody at OnePlus clearly loves mechanical keyboards, and now we all get to benefit from that, which is honestly what the hobby is all about. For $220, you can't go wrong with the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro.