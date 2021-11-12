If you are a long-term OnePlus user, you may be aware that the company has three update release channels. One for the stable version and the other two for beta builds. While the Open Beta is available for anyone with an eligible device, the Close Beta channel is a more exclusive group with a small number of users. If you have a OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 8 series phone, now's the time to see if you can get onto the Closed Beta program.

Applications for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T smartphones are now open. The selected users will be helping OnePlus polish the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update ahead of its wider release. This is also an opportunity for you to test out the new software before anyone else. In the first round of applications, OnePlus will select 200 users with a OnePlus 8T and 200 users with either a OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro.

As a Closed Beta Tester, you will be added to a group with a few OnePlus staff and other community members. You are expected to give as much feedback as possible, including bug reports and information about any issues that might occur during your testing period. This time around, OnePlus has confirmed it will adopt a new strategy in order to roll out the OxygenOS 12 stable update to the OnePlus 8 series and 8T users faster 一 this program will be a short-term one, with rapid feedback the aim of the game.

If you are selected, you will have to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) with OnePlus to become part of the program. Nothing that happens inside the group should be shared with anyone else outside of it. Needless to say, you are not allowed to share the internal beta build with anyone else either.

Participating in the Closed Beta program will require that you have some experience flashing updates to your device. In doing a clean install, you'll lose all of your data, so be sure that you're okay with that prospect before you apply. As a reward for being a tester, OnePlus will hand out some gifts to those who make valuable contributions.

If all of this sounds good to you, you can head over to the OnePlus forum to apply.

