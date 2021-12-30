Software updates are tricky, especially when you're jumping to an all-new system version. OnePlus has had a challenging time bringing Android 12 to its latest smartphones, even halting its rollout while it worked on fixing up some bugs. With today's patch, OxygenOS 12 users are getting a second round of solutions to some all too common problems.

Unlike the usual slate of numbers, this latest update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro is just referred to as C.40. Like last week's build, it's a pretty minor patch, fixing two significant issues that have plagued users since earlier this month. If you've been unable to connect to your 5G network, it should be working with today's update. Weird reception issues have plagued OxygenOS 12 since it was released as a "stable" build earlier in December, so it's good to see OnePlus continuing to work on ironing this out. The other fix in today's patch should help any device that's failed to update system software — a significant issue when every week seems to bring a new slate of patches.

Changelog System Fixed the issue of system upgrade failure in specific scenarios

Network Fixed the issue of being unable to access the 5G network in some scenarios



OnePlus also took this opportunity to point to a new guide meant to transition users to all of the "changes" brought on in OxygenOS 12. Most of these tweaks are simply ported over from ColorOS, the new backbone of OnePlus software, and unsurprisingly, not everyone has found it easy to switch. If you've been feeling lost following this latest update, it might be worth scrolling through this latest forum post to help you feel a little more at home.

This patch is coming to a select group of users in India and North America before becoming more widely available over the next couple of days. Unfortunately, European users will have to wait until sometime in January. As always, you can check out the OnePlus forums for more information.

Fix the Pixel 6's freezing touch-input issue with this workaround Hope you don't care too much about accessibility services

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email