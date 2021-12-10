Delivering a big platform update for your flagship phones is never a small task, and that's doubly true when you're dealing with a major codebase change like OnePlus faced with ColorOS integration. As a result, all eyes were on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro as their manufacturer released its Android 12-based update for the phones earlier this week. Unfortunately, the reception's been overwhelmingly negative, and now OnePlus is taking the extraordinary step of suspending the update's distribution.

The company confirms to Android Police in a statement that it's pressing pause on OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro:

"We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them. We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible."

Complaints about the update have generally fallen into two camps. A fair amount of pushback seems to target the ColorOS-ification of the platform, which now just straight-up mirrors a lot of ColorOS, or adds minimal window dressing. But beyond that, there are also a ton of users pointing out glitchy, broken behavior following the update, and it's these latter issues that we expect OnePlus is looking to address when it ultimately reissues its Android 12 update for these phones.

The whole situation is nothing short of frustrating, and even if all those bugs get fixed, we imagine there are still going to be a lot of OnePlus 9 owners upset with the shifting software on their phones. While OnePlus isn't likely to fully reverse course here, in response to our inquiry the company reiterated its interest in taking user feedback into account as it continues to tweak features and functionality.

Google will launch its own app store for games on Windows in 2022 More info is coming soon

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email