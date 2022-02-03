OnePlus entered the TV business a couple of years back and has launched a handful of Android TVs since then. The company has both budget and premium TVs in its portfolio that are currently limited to the Indian market. While we await the launch of the OnePlus 10 and Nord 2T, OnePlus is reportedly working on bringing new smart TVs to India soon.

According to Abhishek Yadav, a popular tipster on Twitter, OnePlus will launch four new TVs in India on February 17. The company has not made any official announcement yet, but since the alleged launch date is not too far, this might soon change. Out of the four TVs, two would be launched under the Y1S series with 32Y1S and 42Y1S as their moniker. Judging by their names, the 32Y1S would be a 32-inch TV, whereas the 42Y1S would be a 42-inch model. Both these TVs will be available to purchase via online and offline markets. Regarding the other two models, there's not much known except that they'll be limited to offline stores only.

A few days back, 91mobiles had also shared some specs of the Y1S series. According to it, OnePlus would launch the TVs in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes, both running Android TV 11, possibly with a custom skin on top. The display panels would be HDR10 certified, unlike the ones on OnePlus' current budget models. Wi-Fi connectivity is also expected to get an upgrade, as there would be support for dual-band Wi-Fi. Lastly, 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support are on the list, too. The TVs could be priced at around Rs 25,000 ($333), and will go on against similarly-priced offerings from Realme, Xiaomi, and Samsung.

