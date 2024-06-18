Summary OnePlus is stepping up its battery game with new "Glacier Battery" tech set to be revealed in full on June 20.

The upcoming OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is rumored to be one of the first devices to come to market with it.

The phone is said to have a massive 6,100mAh battery in a slim design, offering a great balance of power and portability.

The one thing that we always crave more of when using our smartphones is better battery or charging tech. And while we've seen some awesome advancements in charging speeds over the past decade, battery capacity hasn't seen quite the same types of leaps in improvements, with most brands staying in the 5,000mAh range for even its best devices.

Well, it looks like things could actually change this year, and surprisingly, OnePlus is going to be the one that brings it. The brand has teased a new era of battery tech, with its new "Glacier Battery" technology that is set to be announced on June 20.

This could really be the start of something new

The company made a series of announcements on its Weibo page, first sharing that it was the beginning of a new era for battery tech, with new high-performance batteries set to arrive in high-performance phones (via Android Authority). The brand also shared in a follow-up post how this new technology would bring more capacity, and eliminate frequent charging and battery anxiety.

Apparently, this new battery technology will be built in conjunction with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL), one of the largest battery technology companies in the world. And while all of this sounds great, what does it actually mean? Of course, much of this is still quite vague on purpose, as the company wants to keep much of this under wraps until its June 20 event.

But if you're someone that hates waiting, a frequent and reliable leaker, Digital Chat Station, has managed to share the details of what's to come with a post on Weibo. The leaker shared that the new Glacier Battery tech would actually find its way into a phone from the brand, and that it will be called the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. This handset will apparently come with a massive 6,100mAh battery, and the size of the battery will not be excessively large, coming in at "8.xmm."

Best of all, this new Glacier Battery will still also have fast charging capabilities, with up to 100W charging speeds, bringing the best of both worlds, great charging and capacity in one nice package. Of course, this is very exciting, as battery tech hasn't made any real meaningful jumps in so many years.

But we'll have to wait and see what other technologies this battery will offer and see how the brand can expand this benefit for consumers. If this new tech can really do what it promises, it may add more to the conversation, and could really be the start of a whole new era in mobile tech.