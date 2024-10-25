Key Takeaways OnePlus is shifting from Google Assistant to Gemini for new devices, following the industry trend.

Gemini will be the new default when the brand's new devices launch in the future.

Google Assistant will still be an option on these devices. Current devices will default to Assistant even with updates.

It's only been a few days since Android 15 was released to the public, with Pixel owners getting first dibs on the update. While it will eventually roll out to other phones, it's still unclear for some brands when that will happen. Luckily, we know now that Samsung owners will have to wait some time, as we recently learned that the brand's Android 15 update will be delayed until 2025.

A new era for OnePlus flagships

And now, we're finally getting word from OnePlus, with the brand sharing its plans to release Android 15 betas for its supported devices starting this month and continuing into early 2025. For the most part, things are progressing relatively smoothly.

In addition to that OnePlus news, we're now also hearing from 9to5Google that the brand will shift from Google Assistant to Gemini going forward with its new device releases, providing its customers with the latest when it comes to AI assistants.

Now, this just seems like a natural progression from the way that things are going so far, and doesn't really come as a complete surprise, since other brands have been making this transition as well.

So, the next time OnePlus launches its new flagships, you can expect Gemini to be at the center of it. It's unclear when this phone will drop, but rumors have been circulating recently about the OnePlus 13, which could arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Furthermore, it could also pack a large 6,000mAh battery, and up to 24GB of RAM. Of course, we'll have to wait and see, as there have been no concrete details that have been announced by OnePlus about this upcoming phone.

But we now know that Gemini will be a part of the experience, and although it may not be a priority, Google Assistant will still be available on these phones. Those updating current OnePlus phones will have Google Assistant as the default with the option to upgrade to Gemini.