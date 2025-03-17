Summary OnePlus previously ruled out a foldable for 2025, but new leaks suggest one is in the works.

Reputable leakers hint at OnePlus working on a foldable device.

There's no launch timeline yet, but a 2026 release seems likely if OnePlus is indeed working on it.

Earlier this year, OnePlus made it pretty clear that it had no plans to launch a foldable in 2025. While many expected the company to introduce the Oppo Find N5 globally as the OnePlus Open 2, OnePlus officially stated that it had "made the decision not to release a foldable this year" and was reevaluating its approach to foldables. However, it now looks like OnePlus isn't entirely done with foldables just yet.

Reputable leaker Max Jambor recently posted on X/Twitter with just two words: "OnePlus Pagani", followed by an open hands emoji (👐🏽). While the leaker didn't confirm what kind of device this is, the emoji strongly hints that OnePlus is still working on a foldable phone. In another tweet, Jambor clarified that Pagani isn't a special edition device but rather a codename for an upcoming OnePlus product.

The speculation only grew when another well-known leaker, Abhishek Yadav, posted on X/Twitter that the OnePlus Pagani is indeed a foldable phone. However, he didn't provide further details about what kind of foldable it could be.

Rumors suggest that OnePlus Pagani might even be a flip-style foldable, potentially competing with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 , especially since OnePlus previously stated that it wants to "redefine multiple categories."

OnePlus might not be done with foldables after all