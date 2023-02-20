OnePlus just teased the launch of its Nothing Phone-like OnePlus 11 Concept for MWC 2023, but the company has more to offer than this. The business behind many excellent phones out there already hinted that it’s going to release a foldable phone in the third quarter of 2023, and now, a trusted leaker is adding more corroboration to the company’s teaser.

Chinese internet presence Digital Chat Station has taken to Weibo to confirm that the OnePlus foldable is set to launch in Q3 2023 (via Android Authority). They also give us the first hint as to what hardware we can expect. The OnePlus folding phone that should come in the style of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is supposed to have a screen with a 2K resolution. Unfortunately, 2K can mean different things depending on who you ask, so we could look at a 1920 by x resolution or something like FHD+.

With this unclear 2K specification in mind, it’s certainly still a possibility that the OnePlus foldable will be based on the Oppo Find N2, which has a resolution of 1792x1920. With Oppo and OnePlus often sharing the same hardware design, this wouldn’t be surprising. It’s possible that OnePlus and Oppo are attempting to split the international foldable market, with Oppo focusing on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4-style Find N2 Flip and OnePlus taking on the Z Fold 4-style factor with its book-like foldable. If previous rumors are to be believed, we will see the launch in the form of a “OnePlus V Fold.”

The first-generation Oppo Find N

Samsung was long the only manufacturer providing foldable phones to customers outside of China, but this is fast changing this year. Oppo has just released its Flip-style Oppo Find N2 globally at an event in February, and Honor has announced that it will launch its Fold-style Honor Magic Vs to international markets at MWC 2022 later this month. Google is also rumored to give us a look at its Fold-style foldable, currently presumed to be called the Google Pixel Fold. If you’re interested in a folding phone, this might just be your year.