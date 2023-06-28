After years of rumors, OnePlus seems set to launch its first foldable later this year. A leak from May 2023 claimed the device could launch in August, and as the potential release timeframe nears, more and more details about the phone have started popping up. Just recently, the first OnePlus V Fold renders appeared online, giving us a look and its design and confirming it won't be based on an existing Oppo foldable. Now, a new leak sheds light on the alleged specs of the OnePlus V Fold.

Shared by the ever-reliable @OnLeaks in partnership with MySmartPrice, the OnePuls V Fold will reportedly house a 7.8-inch inner folding display. The AMOLED panel will sport a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, the foldable will pack a 6.3-inch 120Hz display.

These screen sizes are similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which houses a 7.6-inch inner panel and a 6.2-inch outer screen. From the previously leaked renders, though, OnePlus' foldable could have a wider aspect ratio, which should help make the external display feel a lot less cramped.

OnePlus plans to go all out with the V Fold's specs and use the best possible components. This will reportedly include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage. A 4800mAh battery will power the device, but unlike the OnePlus 11, it won't support 100W fast charging. Instead, the cell will top up at 67W speeds. The V Fold will also feature an Alert Slider and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Sadly, if you were hoping the V Fold would use the same camera system as the OnePlus 11, that's apparently not going to happen. As per the leak, the foldable will use 48MPs sensors for the primary and ultra-wide cameras, with a 64MP telephoto shooter accompanying them, though its zoom level could not be confirmed.

For selfies, the phone could pack a 32MP camera on the external display and a 20MP shooter on the inner folding display.

On the bright side, OnePlus seemingly intends to retain the Hasselblad tuning and branding, so expect the same camera software features as OnePlus' current flagship phone.

There's no word on the OnePlus V Fold's pricing. However, if the device could undercut the Google Pixel Fold and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 by a few hundred dollars, the company could have a winner on its hands.