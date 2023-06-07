These days, it seems like every phone manufacturer wants to release a foldable. Between the Pixel Fold having been recently unveiled, Samsung gearing up to release the next generation of the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, and Motorola's newest rendition of the Razr, there's no shortage of foldable devices on the horizon. OnePlus has also long been rumored to release their own take on the new form factor, and while we've long expected it to drop this summer, we now have a clearer idea of the company's launch plans.

The new OnePlus phone could release in the first half of August with a coinciding launch event in New York City, according to Indian tech blog Pricebaba Daily. This is pretty consistent with the way OnePlus has previously announced their phones. Back in February, the company hosted a pop-up event for the announcement of the OnePlus 11. It did the same for the OnePlus 10T in July 2022. It's unclear what the scale of the event will be, but if you're enthusiastic about being there in person when the device comes out, be on the lookout for more details in the coming weeks.

OnePlus's foldable is also expected to have a global release, with the company making it initially available in the United States and India.

Although there's new information regarding the device's launch, the leaks didn't give us any more hints about the specs. We're pretty sure it will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It should also boast a 4,800mAh battery with 80W charging.

Back in May, a leak hinted that OnePlus's foldable could share similarities with the Oppo Find N3. Given our hands-on experience with that device, it might end up being a good thing if OnePlus's offering doesn't stray too far.