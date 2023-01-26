The Android tablet scene is not as diverse as that of Android smartphones. Samsung makes many of the best Android tablets worth your money, with options from Lenovo, Xiaomi, and others primarily meant to cater to the low-end market. OnePlus, known for providing flagship-level hardware on its phones, is rumored to have been working on a tablet of its own since at least 2021. The device reportedly even entered private testing in India earlier this year. Now, the company seems all set to take wraps off its first Android tablet at its upcoming Cloud 11 event next month.

OnePlus is scheduled to announce the OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2 at its Cloud 11 event in India on February 7. A recent teaser confirmed the OnePlus 11R would also launch on the same day. Now, the company is teasing the imminent launch of its first tablet on the event's site as well. If you head to the Cloud 11 website, you will see the OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2 lying on a tablet-like device (via Android Authority), with the latter's rounded edges and slim bezels being visible. This is as good a confirmation as we can get about the OnePlus Pad finally making its debut.

Source: OnePlus

The exact specs of OnePlus's first tablet have not leaked so far. Given the state of the Android tablet market, the OnePlus Pad is unlikely to have high-end specs. And like some Nord products, the tablet could only launch in specific markets where the company deems it will appeal to more customers. If that does end up being the case, don't expect the OnePlus Pad to come to the US.

OnePlus's close ties with Oppo and Realme could mean the OnePlus Pad is just a re-branded Realme Pad, which is a low-end tablet packing a 10.4-inch display and a MediaTek Helip G80 chipset. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to get our first look at the OnePlus Pad and its complete specs.