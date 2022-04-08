Foldables are slowly but surely becoming mainstream. Just a few years back, there were only a few concept devices out there, but today, most smartphone manufacturers already sell at least one foldable phone. The same is true for BBK Electronics owned Oppo, which debuted its excellent Find N in December last year in China. While we haven’t heard of any plans of Oppo wanting to go global with it, a report suggests that OnePlus may have a very similar device in the works, and it might just come to international markets.

A report from Pricebaba and leaker Yogesh Brar claims that OnePlus has a foldable in the works based on the same hardware as the Oppo Find N. It could essentially end up being a rebranded copy. Given that Oppo and OnePlus are both part of the same parent company BBK Electronics and have started to work together more intensely in recent months, particularly in the software department, this doesn’t seem unlikely.

All BBK Electronics brands share hardware designs among each other, with devices often only differing in details or in regional availability. In fact, another BBK brand, Vivo, is set to release its first folding phone on April 11 in China, and it could also be similar to the Find N.

So far, Pricebaba hasn’t provided any details on OnePlus’ timeline or availability, but if OnePlus truly has this foldable in the works, we will likely soon hear and see a lot more.

In 2020, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that foldable phones weren't ready, and that OnePlus wouldn't launch a foldable of its own anytime soon. Now, two years later, quite some time has passed, so foldable technology might finally have advanced enough for the company.

