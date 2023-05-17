After months of rumors, OnePlus confirmed at MWC 2023 its first foldable phone would launch later in the year. A recent rumor suggested the phone could launch as soon as August 2023. If you were hoping for OnePlus to build its own identity with its first foldable and not rely on its sister concern Oppo, you could be in for a disappointment. Reportedly, the OnePlus Fold and the upcoming Oppo Find N3 will share the same design language.

Based on a tip from leaker Yogesh Brar, 91Mobiles reports the Oppo Find N3 and OnePlus Fold will seemingly share the same book-style design. This might be a good thing since former AP editor Ryne Hagner was mighty impressed with the Oppo Find N during his hands-on, the company's first foldable.

The Google Pixel Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 follow the same book-style design language, albeit with different aspect ratios.

As per the leaked information, the Find N3 could feature a 120Hz 8-inch interior display. There are no details on the cover display's size and the phone's aspect ratio, but it should be similar to the Find N. The foldable will seemingly use the same rear camera setup as the impressive Find X6, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary shooter, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultrawide, and a 32MP periscope camera. A 20MP shooter will do duty as the selfie camera, while the inner folding display will house a 32MP sensor.

Apparently, the OnePlus Fold will also use the same camera setup and possibly even the same 8-inch inner folding display, though this is yet to be confirmed.

Rumors suggested OnePlus was working on a flip-style foldable as well. It is unclear if the device will launch this year, but if it does, expect it to share the same design as the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Considering that both Oppo's foldable phones have packed an impressive form factor, OnePlus relying on the former for its foldable might be a smart decision.