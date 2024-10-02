Key Takeaways OnePlus faces another sales ban in Germany due to patent infringement claims by InterDigital.

The ban impacts OnePlus phones, but other products like earbuds, smartwatches, and tablets are unaffected.

OnePlus is working to negotiate with InterDigital, emphasizing the importance of fair access to essential patents for industry innovation.

Patent disputes have been a constant in the tech industry since the beginning. While most of these legal tussles happen out of the public eye, their effects sometimes hit consumers hard. That’s exactly what’s happening with the latest ban on OnePlus phones in Germany, sparked by yet another patent infringement claim.

Once again, OnePlus is being forced to halt smartphone sales in Germany, this time due to a fresh patent dispute with InterDigital, a major player in wireless tech research. InterDigital accuses OnePlus's 5G smartphones of violating its patents, a situation reminiscent of the recent clash with Nokia, as reported by Allround-PC (via Android Authority).

In August 2022, a Munich court banned Oppo and OnePlus smartphones from being sold in Germany after they failed to reach a licensing deal with Nokia for its 4G and 5G technologies. The two-year legal battle ended earlier this year with Oppo signing a global patent licensing agreement with the Finnish company.

The new patent clash between InterDigital and OnePlus has led to yet another sales ban for the Chinese smartphone maker in the country. Just months after resuming sales, OnePlus now has to stop distributing its smartphones both online and offline in Germany. While this ban only affects OnePlus phones, other products like earbuds, smartwatches, and tablets are still up for sale.

It's anyone's guess when this patent issue will be settled

In a statement to Allround-PC, OnePlus reaffirmed its dedication to negotiating with InterDigital to ensure it can continue selling smartphones in Germany. The company highlighted its respect for intellectual property rights and stressed that fair access to standard essential patents is crucial for industry innovation. However, there's no clear timeline for resolving this latest patent issue.

Although OnePlus phones are currently off the shelves in Germany due to the patent dispute, they're still selling in the United States. Consumers can easily snag OnePlus devices from official OnePlus stores and major US retailers.