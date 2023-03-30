OnePlus' Nord lineup has made a name for itself with its great pricing and excellent specs. While the phones face stiff competition from many of our favorite budget Android phones, they remain among the best options in many markets. OnePlus is currently gearing up for the launch of its first entrant in the Nord series in 2023 in early April, the Nord CE 3 Lite. Surprisingly, very little has leaked about the phone so far, but that's changing today with OnePlus President and COO Kinder Liu revealing key details about it.

In an interview with TechRadar, the OnePlus COO confirmed the Nord CE 3 Lite would house a 6.72-inch 120Hz display. This is substantially bigger than the 6.59-inch LCD panel on the CE 2 Lite.

Disappointingly, the phone will use the same Snapdragon 695G chipset found inside its predecessor. OnePlus will optimize the phone for better gaming performance with its Quick Startup, Game Focus Mode, and GPA Frame Stabilizer features. Despite the old Snapdragon SoC, Liu claims the Nord CE 3 Lite will provide"extended gaming times, extra power, picture-perfect playback and lag-free streaming on multiple platforms."

Other confirmed specs include a 108MP primary camera, dual SIM support, and 8GB virtual RAM support. A 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging will power the phone. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite's teaser website shows the phone in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colors, revealing its launch colors.

On the software front, Liu reveals the Nord CE 3 Lite will run on OxygenOS 13.1. This would be the first time OnePlus debuts a new OxygenOS build on its Nord smartphone. The company's 2023 flagship, the OnePlus 11, is running OxygenOS 13 currently. However, it is unclear what improvements OnePlus has made in the latest OxygenOS release.

Liu did not confirm the phone's price except for saying it would be "satisfying." Like previous Nord CE phones, the CE 3 Lite is unlikely to debut in the US. Instead, the phone should be limited to the UK, Europe, and Indian markets.