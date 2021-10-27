Historically, OnePlus's earbuds haven't exactly been premium; offerings like its Buds Z are more about an attractively low price price than about audio quality. But never one to let a trend go unchased, the company started selling a Pro model earlier this year. The OnePlus Buds Pro have ANC, good sound quality, and wireless charging, and today, you can snag a pair for $120 — that's $30 off the normal going rate.

In our review, Cody was impressed with the clarity and fullness of the sound the Buds Pro pump out, but noted their bass-heavy profile might not be to everyone's taste. If that sounds like your cup of tea, though, there's not much not to like here: the buds are water-resistant, their ANC is solid, and their battery life is quoted at up to seven hours on a charge. That last bit isn't industry-leading or anything, but it'll get you through a day at the office (as long as you charge them when you go to the bathroom).

This price is available direct from OnePlus on both the black and the white model, but only for today. Hit the link below to check it out.

Buy at OnePlus:

OnePlus Buds Pro – $119.99

