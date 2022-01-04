Today OnePlus is showing off the "design" of its upcoming 10 Pro. That's right, the company's drip-fed, super tedious marketing is back, and as we wait for OnePlus to spoon out details bit by bit over the coming who-knows-how-long, all we have to show you right now are a handful of official renders and a teaser video affirming what's already leaked, plus confirmation that the phone will launch in China on Tuesday, January 11th at 2PM Hong Kong time.

Behold, I guess:

Image Gallery (5 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

We've seen these shapes before — repeatedly. But official assets confirm the multiply leaked, sort of bug-eyed camera hump design is real. There's also a video to go with it, which very nearly matches an earlier video OnePlus posted to Weibo.

Hasselblad branding persists, and the triple-camera hump is even more prominent than on prior phones like the OnePlus 9 Pro with this new layout. There's also a "P2D 50T" inscription on top of what looks like a dual-tone flash assembly — I couldn't tell you what that's supposed to mean.

As per yooj for OnePlus, we don't have anything else like specs to share with you just yet, but you can expect a steady (and slightly annoying) drip of details over the coming days as the company does everything it can to squeeze extra coverage out of what should be a straightforward product announcement.

The ultimate guide for installing the Google Play Store on Amazon Fire tablets Updated for the 11th Gen Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email