Today OnePlus is showing off the "design" of its upcoming 10 Pro. That's right, the company's drip-fed, super tedious marketing is back, and as we wait for OnePlus to spoon out details bit by bit over the coming who-knows-how-long, all we have to show you right now are a handful of official renders and a teaser video affirming what's already leaked, plus confirmation that the phone will launch in China on Tuesday, January 11th at 2PM Hong Kong time.
Behold, I guess:
We've seen these shapes before — repeatedly. But official assets confirm the multiply leaked, sort of bug-eyed camera hump design is real. There's also a video to go with it, which very nearly matches an earlier video OnePlus posted to Weibo.
Hasselblad branding persists, and the triple-camera hump is even more prominent than on prior phones like the OnePlus 9 Pro with this new layout. There's also a "P2D 50T" inscription on top of what looks like a dual-tone flash assembly — I couldn't tell you what that's supposed to mean.
As per yooj for OnePlus, we don't have anything else like specs to share with you just yet, but you can expect a steady (and slightly annoying) drip of details over the coming days as the company does everything it can to squeeze extra coverage out of what should be a straightforward product announcement.
