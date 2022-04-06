After the original OnePlus Nord skipped North America, the company introduced two cheaper Nord devices — the N10 5G and N100 — to the U.S. Late last year, we saw leaks revealing some specifications of a follow-up to the N10. Now, we have even more details from official channels on what to expect.

Previously-leaked details for the OnePlus Nord N20 5G suggested the device would have a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner, but there was no word on the refresh rate. We now have confirmation that the device will feature a 60Hz refresh rate instead of 90, per an exclusive interview with PCMag. OnePlus said it was a choice between 60Hz AMOLED and 90Hz LCD for the price point, and it opted for the former. It’s a shame, considering that the N10 5G had 90Hz, but we’ll let you decide if you’d take the higher refresh rate over the true blacks offered by superior display tech.

The company confirmed that the new Nord device would support SuperVooc fast charging. It didn’t give away the exact speed, but 30W seems likely, judging by the N10’s Warp Charge 30T. OnePlus also released official images to PCMag, and they look a lot like the CAD renders we saw from OnLeaks a while back. The device features a flat back with two sizeable primary camera lenses and the OnePlus logo on the back. However, it seems to have a two-tone rear finish.

According to the report, OnePlus did not say whether the Nord N20 5G will indeed launch a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, as previous rumors suggest. Similarly, we’re left to rely on previous leaks for other details. For example, the camera setup is rumored to use a 48MP main shooter with an 8MP ultrawide lens. The device is also likely to get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and might launch with OxygenOS 11, a full generation behind.

The OnePlus Nord N20 is expected to arrive later this month.

