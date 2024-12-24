Summary OnePlus 13 redirects its design from curves to a flat frame and mostly-flat screen, for improved grip and usability.

A new vegan leather back, IP68/69 rating, and ultra-hard Gorilla Glass alternative enhance durability.

Re-engineered silicon battery technology with a dual-cell design improves energy density and battery lifespan.

OnePlus has worked hard elbowing its way into the Western market, with the success of the flagship OnePlus 12 and flagship killer 12R cementing its place among Android leaders. Its powerful hardware and no-nonsense interface design have spurred significant anticipation of the upcoming OnePlus 13.

Ahead of the new high-end smartphone's launch, Ryan Ruan, head of the company's Industrial Design Center, sat down with our friends at Android Central to detail how an all-encompassing design shift contributed to several notable, new quality-of-life considerations (Source).

The OnePlus 13's new identity

As fashionable curves start to flatline