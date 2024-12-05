Key Takeaways OnePlus is working on a more affordable version of its flagship tablet with slightly cut-down specs.

The upcoming mid-range tablet may be a rebranded Oppo Pad 3.

It could potentially launch internationally in January 2025 alongside the OnePlus 13.

Like its phones and earbuds, OnePlus tablets also stand out for delivering great value for money. The OnePlus Pad 2 is among our favorite Android tablets, with its excellent performance and stunning 3K display being the highlights. And at $550, it is also relatively affordable, especially for the specs it packs. Now, it appears OnePlus is working on a more affordable version of its current flagship tablet with slightly cut-down specs.

Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station has shared the alleged specs of the "OnePlus Tablet Standard Edition" on Weibo. The device will apparently sport an 11.6-inch 2.8K 144Hz display, a tiny bit smaller than the OnePlus Pad 2's 12.1-inch panel (via GSMArena).

Internally, the tablet will purportedly house a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC. This is a mid-range chip fabricated on a 4nm process node. It packs four Cortex-A715 prime cores clocked at 3.35GHz and four Cortex-A510 cores. A Mali-G615 MC6 GPU handles the graphics.

A beefy 9,520mAh tablet will provide juice to the device and support 67W fast charging. That's the same battery capacity and charging speed as the OnePlus Pad 2, so the device should easily provide multi-day battery life. The tablet will supposedly use an 8MP front camera with another 8MP shooter at the rear.

OnePlus budget tablet might be a rebranded Oppo Pad 3

Based on the leaked specs, OnePlus' upcoming mid-range tablet appears to be a rebranded Oppo Pad 3. The latter recently launched in China featuring a 6.29mm thick chassis and weighing around 533g. Given how Oppo and OnePlus are owned by the same BBK group and how they have rebadged devices for the international market, this won't be a surprising move.

Like before, the budget OnePlus tablet could launch in parts of Asia and Europe, while the Oppo Pad 3's debut could be limited to China and select other markets. There's no word on the device's release date, but we could see it launch alongside OnePlus 13's international debut in early January 2025.

Currently, the OnePlus Pad is the company’s budget-friendly tablet, priced at $300 before discounts. The upcoming mid-range tablet should take its place in OnePlus’ tablet lineup, so it should also retail for around $300.