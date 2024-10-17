Key Takeaways OnePlus is launching OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 next week, on October 24, 2024.

OxygenOS 15 will introduce AI-powered features.

OnePlus has not revealed which devices will support the update.

It's only been a few days since Google began rolling out the Android 15 update to its devices, and now other brands are starting to follow suit. While companies like Samsung have confirmed that their Android 15-based One UI 7 update won't launch until next year, OnePlus is moving faster this time around. The company has just announced that its OxygenOS 15 update, based on Android 15, is set to launch as soon as next week.

OnePlus has confirmed in a press release that it will officially launch OxygenOS 15 during an online event on October 24, 2024, at 3:30 PM IST (6:00 AM ET). The event will be live-streamed across all of the company's official platforms, including its YouTube channel. The company claims OxygenOS 15 will introduce new AI-powered features and a more seamless design, promising to be the fastest and "most user-friendly OxygenOS" to date.

OxygenOS 15 will bring AI features to OnePlus phones

OnePlus has yet to specify the exact AI features that will be included in OxygenOS 15, but the company states these will focus on "maximizing productivity and creativity." While OnePlus has consistently made some of the best smartphones on the market, it has lagged behind in integrating AI features into its devices. Earlier this year, the company confirmed that some AI features would be coming to its devices, and it seems like OxygenOS 15 will finally deliver on that promise.

OnePlus has yet to confirm which devices will support OxygenOS 15 or when the rollout will begin. We'll likely have to wait until the official event to get the full details, but we expect most recent models, like the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 11, and OnePlus Open, to receive the update relatively quickly.

As for Android 15 itself, it doesn't appear to be a major upgrade over Android 14. Many of its new features, such as improved multitasking for foldables and Private Space, are already available on OnePlus smartphones. However, it remains to be seen what unique features OnePlus will bring with OxygenOS 15. Besides OnePlus, Vivo has already begun rolling out its Android 15 update, and Asus has launched a beta for one of its high-end models recently.