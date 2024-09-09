Key Takeaways OnePlus China's president has confirmed the launch of the company's next flagship phone in October 2024.

It will sport Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip featuring Oryon CPU cores.

Qualcomm is also scheduled to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 at its Snapdragon Summit next month.

OnePlus has typically been among the first companies to launch its flagship phones every year. The OnePlus 12 debuted in China in December 2022 and launched internationally a few months later. Rumors indicate the company will bring forward the release timeframe by a couple of months for the OnePlus 13, with the phone debuting as early as October 2024. Confirming all the leaks, OnePlus China's president, Louis Lee, has confirmed the OnePlus 13 will launch next month.

In a Weibo post, the OnePlus president teased that Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip will bring a noticeable leap in performance and efficiency (via Android Authority). It will apparently adopt a "fully self-developed dual-core architecture to achieve a comprehensive leap and leadership in mobile platform performance (translated)."

The executive is likely referring to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which features Qualcomm's custom-designed Oryon cores. The same CPU cores are ticking inside the Snapdragon X Elite-powered Windows laptops. Based on his statement, the next OnePlus flagship will seemingly be capable of running Genshin Impact — one of the best and graphically intensive Android games — at a smooth 120fps.

In the same post, he revealed that OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 13 in October. This will likely be a China-only launch initially, with the phone's availability expanding to international markets in late 2025 or early 2025.

Lee didn't specifically mention the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or the OnePlus 13, but considering all the leaks and rumors, it's clear what he's referring to. Last week, he confirmed that for the second consecutive year, the next OnePlus flagship will use a non-Samsung OLED panel.

Qualcomm takes the wraps off the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 next month, too

Qualcomm has already confirmed it will hold its yearly Snapdragon Summit in October this year, a few weeks earlier than usual. This is the event where the company reveals its new flagship SoC and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 should make a grand debut at this year's Summit.

Xiaomi China's president, Lu Weibing, also made similar remarks about Qualcomm's upcoming flagship Snapdragon chip on Weibo. He notes that the SoC will have "dual super cores," and with the company's optimizations, its new flagship phones will deliver "the most significant performance experience leap in history."

Xiaomi should follow OnePlus in launching its new flagship phone: the Xiaomi 15 series. They should debut in late October or early November in China, followed by an international debut in early 2025.