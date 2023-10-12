Summary OnePlus is set to release its first folding phone, called the OnePlus Open, with a gap-less hinge and alert slider.

The foldable market is soon set to get a new entrant, with OnePlus joining the segment with its first folding phone. The company has teased the phone a few times, showcasing its gap-less hinge and alert slider. Rumors indicated that OnePlus' first foldable could debut on October 19. The company has now made that date official and also confirmed what it plans to market its first foldable as.

OnePlus has christened its first foldable as the OnePlus Open, just as the leaks suggested. Early leaks indicated V Fold as the possible marketing name, but the rumor mill was quick to dismiss that. The firm has been teasing the 'Open' moniker since as far back as July 2023 and taking potshots at the competition.

As for the launch event, it is being held in Mumbai on October 19, 2023. The event starts at 7:30 PM IST/4:00 PM CET/10:00 AM EDT. OnePlus is also offering a pre-reserve Pass, enabling you to buy the foldable at its global launch event next week. And if you pre-order the device, you will get a free case with your purchase.

Recently leaked press renders have already revealed the Open's design in all its glory, highlighting its 7.8-inch foldable screen. In late September, the device was spotted in the wild in the hands of Indian Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in what appeared to be a planted leak, possibly to create hype. But then, that's how OnePlus' marketing team has always created curiosity for its upcoming devices.

Reportedly, the OnePlus Open's gap-less hinge might survive twice as many folds as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Or, to put it another way, you can purportedly fold and unfold the device 100 times daily for 10 years without worrying about the hinge's durability.

Like some of the best foldables in our list, the OnePlus Open is rumored to use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It will also pack 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 4800mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The Hasselblad-tuned cameras at the rear could include a 48MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 64MP 3x optical shooter.

OnePlus has already confirmed that it has worked closely with Oppo on its first foldable, with the Find N3 being the same device as the OnePlus Open. Interestingly, the Find N3 is also launching on the same day, though it won't be available in the same markets as the Open.

OnePlus is known for undercutting the competition with the prices of its devices. But the OnePlus Open will apparently cost $1,700, making it almost as expensive as the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung's foldables.