It's easy to feel bored by smartphones these days. Despite how great Android phones are these days — and new devices from Samsung, Google, and others just around the corner — leaks and early reveals seem to indicate another generation of incremental improvements. If you're looking for something exciting, OnePlus might have just what you're looking for. With Mobile World Congress just a few weeks away, the company is rumored to have a new concept phone set for an unveiling in Barcelona.

Leaker Max Jambor took to Twitter to tease out his knowledge of another experimental device from OnePlus, this time set to debut at MWC in February. Aside from the name — OnePlus Concept Two, appropriately enough — it's unclear what we should expect from this phone. With the company rumored to be working on a foldable, it seems unlikely we'll see anything with a flexible display. After all, what felt revolutionary just a few short years ago isn't quite as impressive these days.

If the idea of a OnePlus concept device feels familiar, your memory serves you well. The OnePlus Concept One was shown off at CES a little over three years ago. A leather-wrapped device with bright orange accents and disappearing camera lenses might not have been what most fans of the company expected, but it was an intriguing idea nonetheless. Our glimpse at the phone showcased a fascinating gimmick, but unfortunately, the tech never made it to market.

As far as what the OnePlus Concept Two will unveil, your guess is as good as ours. As mentioned, a foldable seems unlikely, but that doesn't mean flexibility is off the table. Perhaps OnePlus plans to pick up the rollable torch from LG's now-defunct mobile division. Whatever it ends up being, we won't have to wait long to see it for ourselves. Mobile World Congress kicks off on February 27th in Barcelona.