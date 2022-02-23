There's nothing worse than facing a frustrating bug that your phone's manufacturer leaves unfixed. You install update after update hoping for a change, but even after a reboot, everything remains the same. For months, OnePlus users have complained about the Gallery app freezing when sharing photos for seconds at a time. Finally, the company is doing something about it.

An official post on the OnePlus community suggests that the company's team of developers has been troubleshooting the problem since the earliest reports, but the number of apps involved made it tricky. OnePlus notes that the freezing issue is actually related to Google Messages rather than the Galley itself, hence the slight delay in finding the solution. Regardless, the company now admits it's aware of the problem, promising a fix to arrive in about one week.

In the meantime, there's a recommended temporary fix for users. If your device is affected, navigate to the Google Play Store and uninstall all updates to the Messages app. This workaround implies that a recent change to Messages might be the culprit. Just make sure that auto-update is disabled, so the app doesn't just re-download an old version on its own. Some users have reported success with the partial fix in replies to the official post. Perhaps most interestingly, one user noted that they'd received the promised solution via an OTA update only 24 hours after OnePlus made the announcement. The new software is labeled DN2101_11_A.18 and weighs in around 170MB.

OnePlus is hardly alone in its quest to squash bugs. Google has been releasing patch after patch for its flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and Samsung has recently acknowledged a display problem on its top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra with a fix on the way. OnePlus hasn't been without its own share of problems either, having been forced to pull its Android 12 build for last year's flagships just days after initially rolling it out.

