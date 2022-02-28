Fans of the former OxygenOS may have room to breathe

This far, and no farther: plans for Oppo and subsidiary OnePlus devices to sport a unified Android-based UI have fallen through as both intend to continue developing their own treatments of ColorOS and OxygenOS, respectively.

In a larger blog post, OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau says both systems will continue to work off of the same codebase that was established with OxygenOS 12, a priority that came from the increased integration with its parent organization initiated last year.

The original plan, announced in September, would have seen a merged OS boot with the global launch OnePlus 10 series. Earlier this month, however, came a report claiming that this OS was nowhere to be seen with the phones speeding towards go-to-market preparations.

For now, the recently established status quo continues on with OxygenOS 13 to be a "OnePlus Community and Google" co-creation that may bring back a familiar, less burdensome experience along with exclusive customization features.

Lau also makes clear that Oppo's development of its 150W SUPERVOOC wired charging standard will be present on a OnePlus smartphone, also in the second quarter. There may be more to read into when everything gets taken into context, but we'll wait until we get to those bridges to cross them.

How to share a location or directions in Google Maps Help your friends and family get around with Google Maps

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email