OnePlus, the company that got famous of the back of making incredible value smartphones, has been working on improving the quality and scope of its wireless earbuds offering. Not only that, they are using the same strategy they used to popularize their smartphones, making pretty good audio devices for lower prices than competitors. Today, the second iteration of OnePlus’s mid-range wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Z2, are on sale for $80 ($20 off).

The OnePlus Buds Z2 were just released at the beginning of this year. They received respectable reviews for the included features at the moderate price of $100, including one from our editor-in-chief Daniel Bader who concluded: "I like the OnePlus Buds Z2, far more than I expected … Given OnePlus’s propensity for bundles and discounts, buying these at their $100 MSRP would be a mistake — wait for that inevitable sale."

Buy the OnePlus Buds Z2 for $20 off

$80 AT ONEPLUS

That's exactly what this deal is; the inevitable sale that makes these worth buying. The Buds Z2 are really feature-rich. Those features include but are not limited to solid ANC, comfortable fit, good battery life, Fast Pair support on Android devices, and Dolby Atmos support on OnePlus phones.

The Buds Z2 made it onto our best wireless earbuds list at the time. Newer releases have since nudged it out, but remember that the Buds Z2 are being judged based on their $100 MSRP. With that being said, the OnePlus Buds Z2 is still a decent proposition at $100 and a bargain at $80.

They have a stylish design reminiscent of Apple’s AirPods, but the flat back enables better gesture control and accuracy. The silicon ear tips facilitate better isolation and fit and better noise-canceling.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 were already a solid pair of earbuds for $100. But with a 20% discount available on both colorways, they are elevated to a definite buy if you are looking for a fashionable good pair of affordable earbuds.