A couple of weeks back, I wrote an article recommending the OnePlus Buds Z2 when they were selling for $80 ($20 off MSRP). Most of the article praising the design, the active noise cancellation, and its other features still stands today and we'd still recommend it at its original price. However, there is one thing that has changed since, and that is the price of the OnePlus Buds Z2.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are currently on discount for $60 ($40 off retail), their lowest price ever, at Amazon. This 40% discount should push these earbuds into impulse buy territory, especially as we're all returning from vacation with not much left to spend this season.

Buy the OnePlus Buds Z2 for $40 off

$60 at AmazonThe Buds Z2 made it onto our best wireless earbuds list at release, though newer releases have since nudged it out. It's important to point out, however, that the Buds Z2 are being judged based on their $100 MSRP. At their discounted price, the OnePlus Buds Z2 are practically a steal.

If you are a fan of the AirPods’ design, you’ll appreciate the Buds Z2's as well. Compared to Apple’s famous earbuds, the flat back enables better gesture control and accuracy and the silicon ear tips facilitate better isolation and fit and better noise-canceling.

What is quite impressive about the OnePlus Buds Z2 is the inclusion of ANC (Active Noise Canceling), a technology that was reserved for expensive headphones. With technological advancements, companies have been able to fit it in cheaper smaller devices, such as the Buds Z2. Having the ability to block out the outside world is a blessing that I grew to appreciate, and I am sure you will too.

If value for money is what you look for when buying gadgets, you probably knew of OnePlus when it was famous for making capable yet affordable devices just like the Buds Z2. Featuring a slick design, good battery life, decent audio quality, and ANC, the OnePlus Buds Z2 are a step above any other earbuds at the $60 price range.