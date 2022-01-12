Wireless earbuds are all sorts of awesome, and for many of us the biggest problem (besides keeping them charged) is that we just want to use them with so much stuff. Between our phones, gaming consoles, computers, and TVs, the ability to easily connect earbuds to more than one device is increasingly a must-have feature instead of a cool gimmick. Now, four months after their launch, OnePlus is enabling Dual Connection for its Buds Pro headphones.

Just like the name implies, Dual Connection will allow you to use your OnePlus Buds Pro with two different devices, saving the pairing information for each. If you’re using your headphones while playing a game or watching a movie on your computer, you can simultaneously listen for notifications from your phone. When you receive an incoming call, your earbuds will switch right over.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Setup is pretty straightforward, but you will have to navigate a few menus. Thankfully there's already an easy-to-follow tutorial up in the OnePlus forums with some screenshots if you’re having trouble.

The firmware update is rolling out now, but slowly. Some users have reported that their earbuds are updating without notifying them, so if you're unsure if you've gotten it yet, check your firmware revision — it should be 531.531.xxx. Those first two sets of three digits are for the right and left buds, while the last three are for your case (and aren’t important for this update). If you don’t have it yet, don’t stress, and hopefully you'll see it land in the next few days.

The best Android phones you can buy for 2022 New year, new phone?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email