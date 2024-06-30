Summary A third-generation OnePlus Buds Pro could be in the works, as per a new leak.

The company will reportedly launch the Buds Pro 3 in black, green, and gold colors, though other hardware details are unavailable.

OnePlus released the Buds 3 not long ago, so the Buds Pro 3's launch could be some distance away.

The OnePlus Buds 3 landed earlier this year alongside the OnePlus 12 and 12R. While they aren't as refined as last year's Buds Pro 2, they are significantly cheaper at a selling price of just $100. The Buds 3 came a year after the Buds Pro 2's arrival, indicating that it would serve as the successor to the more powerful Buds Pro 2. However, a new revelation claims that OnePlus also has a Buds Pro 3 model in the works.

According to documentation reportedly seen by the folks at Android Authority, a Buds Pro 3 model is in the pipeline. While the document in question wasn't shared in the report, the site claims that the Buds Pro 3 will be available in black, green, and gold colorways. However, some of these colors may be limited to certain regions on launch day.

In terms of features, Android Authority's sources suggest that OnePlus will offer most of the same features that people have loved about the Buds Pro 2, including Dolby Atmos, wear detection, and Zen Mode Air, to name a few. We're hoping OnePlus will also consider upgrades in the ANC and battery departments, which weren't the Buds Pro 2's strongest attributes.

We still don't know much about the Buds Pro 3

Although it's good to learn that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 exists, there are still plenty of unknowns about it. For now, it's unclear when these earbuds will launch, considering that the Buds 3 are still less than a year old, and OnePlus likely won't host another launch event until it's time for the OnePlus Open 2 or the OnePlus 13.

The recent China-focused hardware launch event would have been a suitable place to show off these new earbuds, but that didn't pan out. Our next guess is the rumored OnePlus Open 2 launch event sometime this fall, though we've also come across reports suggesting that the second-gen foldable's launch may have been pushed to early 2025.

This would mean the foldable may debut (globally) alongside the OnePlus 13 sometime in January 2025, suggesting that the Buds Pro 3 may not arrive anytime soon. As with any early leak, we're going to take this with a grain of salt, at least until there's more info to corroborate the details.

What would you like to see with OnePlus' third-gen Pro earbuds?