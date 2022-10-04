It's been more than a year since OnePlus went public with the OnePlus Buds Pro. The company might have had decent hardware with fairly effective noise canceling, but in our review, we criticized its choice to lay down an un-fixable amount of bass. Now, we're hearing word OnePlus is ready to try again and we have a good idea of how the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be stocked up.

Specs obtained by Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) for PriceBaba indicate that the new earbuds will follow the blueprint of OnePlus parent company Oppo and its Enco X2 earbuds with each bud sporting dual drivers: an 11mm dynamic driver and a 6mm planar diaphragm driver. It seems we're at a point where dual-driver designs are becoming table stakes across the "pro" spectrum be it from Apple, Samsung, or all the other players now.

Top active noise cancelation is expected to be rated at 45dB, up from a top of 40dB on the original OnePlus Buds Pro. pictured above. LDHC 4.0 is also included which means spatial audio support should be on board. The Bluetooth 5.2 buds also support Google's Fast Pair standard.

On power, the buds will last 6 hours on a charge with ANC activated and 9 hours without — a fair bump from the 5 to 7 hours from the original Pros. That bump carries through to the charging case, billed to provide 22 to 38 additional hours depending on ANC usage. Owners will be able to plug in for 10 minutes at 5V to get 3 hours of playback. With a Warp Charge block, 10 minutes on the mains translates to 10 hours of power. The charging case also supports Qi wireless charging.

Depend on your take on aesthetics, the hint of a green color might excite you enough to pick up a pair, but there's no go-to-market intel yet. The OnePlus Buds Pro had an MSRP of $150.